ThinkMarkets Introduces Spread Betting via Its Flagship Platform, ThinkTrader

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant expansion of its trading services, ThinkMarkets, a globally recognised leader in multi-asset online trading, has announced the launch of spread betting on its proprietary platform, ThinkTrader. This addition marks a pivotal development in the company's offerings, providing a tax-efficient trading solution exclusive to UK traders.

Spread betting, a popular trading mechanism in the UK, allows traders to speculate on the price movements of financial markets including Forex, Indices, and Precious Metals, without taking ownership of the underlying asset. One of the most attractive features of spread betting is its tax efficiency, as profits are not subject to UK Capital Gains Tax and Stamp Duty.

Nauman Anees, CEO and co-founder of ThinkMarkets, commented on the launch: "Our mission has always been to provide traders with a tailored experience, fast execution, advanced charting and the introduction of spread betting on ThinkTrader is a testament to our commitment to innovation and to expanding our product offerings for our UK clients. We are excited to open this new opportunity to our clients and continue to support their trading journey with our award-winning technology and services."

Setting up a spread betting account with ThinkMarkets is easy, involving a simple process through the ThinkPortal, where traders can select ThinkTrader as their platform and choose the Spread Betting option. For existing spread betting account users, ThinkMarkets has ensured a seamless transition to the new spread betting offering by allowing direct fund transfers from other platforms to the new ThinkTrader spread betting account.

Why Spread Bet with ThinkMarkets

Traders can enjoy the financial benefits of spread betting with profits not subject to UK Capital Gains Tax and Stamp Duty. Access to Global Markets: ThinkMarkets offers spread betting across a comprehensive range of markets, including Forex, Indices, and Precious Metals.

ThinkMarkets offers spread betting across a comprehensive range of markets, including Forex, Indices, and Precious Metals. Advanced Trading Platform: ThinkTrader, known for its user-friendly interface and advanced features including TradingView Charting, Signal Centre and Traders' Gym for simulating trade ideas, provides an efficient and accessible trading experience.

The launch of spread betting on ThinkTrader demonstrates ThinkMarkets' dedication to enhancing its trading ecosystem and its commitment to keep providing traders with diverse and innovative trading solutions.

About ThinkMarkets

ThinkMarkets is a global, multi-regulated online brokerage established in 2010 offering clients quick and easy access to 4,000+ CFD instruments across FX, indices, commodities, equities, and more. ThinkMarkets has offices in London, Melbourne, and Tokyo and hubs in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and South Africa. It also operates with several financial licenses around the globe and delivers some of the industry's most recognised trading platforms, including its award-winning platform, ThinkTrader. For more information, please visit ThinkMarkets website here.

Contact: ThinkMarkets, 00442035142374, pr@thinkmarkets.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/thinkmarkets-introduces-spread-betting-via-its-flagship-platform-thinktrader-302081480.html