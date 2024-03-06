Sustainable Food Group Approves SCS Global Services as Authorized Certification Body for Its Sustainability Standard

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / SCS Global Services (SCS), a pioneer and global leader in third-party environmental, sustainability, food and agriculture certi?cations, auditing, testing, and standards development, today announced it has been formally accepted by Sustainable Food Group, a branch of the IPM Institute of North America, as an authorized certification body to the Sustainability Standard. SCS is now one of the two entities to offer Sustainability Standard certification services in the United States and Canada.

Certification to the Sustainability Standard demonstrates agricultural producers' commitment to sustainable agricultural practices and protecting biodiversity. The standard provides a framework for disclosing social and environmental best practices, with a focus on advanced Integrated Pest Management (IPM). In addition, the standard addresses soil health, agrochemicals, environmental protection, nutrient and irrigation management, air quality, waste and recycling, water and energy conservation, worker welfare and emergency management.

Created for producers, handlers, shippers, packers and manufacturers of agricultural products, the standard is a tool for measuring and improving the adoption and verification of sustainability best practices across the supply chain, enabling organizations to track performance and identify opportunities for improvement.The certification can be implemented as a stand-alone audit or in conjunction with food safety audits.

"Companies are navigating increased expectations from retailers, who are now demanding transparency around protecting biodiversity and improving pollinator health from their suppliers across the fresh produce supply chain," said Ericka Villaseñor,SCS' Sustainability Standard Technical Associate "As a trusted leader in third-party environmental, sustainability and food safety certification provider, we are excited to add Sustainability Standard to our portfolio and offer the convenience of combining Sustainability Standard audit with audits for PrimusGFS, SQF, GLOBALG.A.P. and other food safety certifications".

Modeled after Sysco's Sustainable/IPM Program and already implemented worldwide through 68 fruit and vegetable supply chains involving millions of acres of agricultural land, the Sustainability Standard provides confidence and reliability in reported data on key metrics that are accepted in the retailers' IPM Programs. To date, the Sustainable Standard is recognized by Walmart, Sysco, Whole Foods, Kroger and Giant Eagle to satisfy their requirements for advanced IPM.

For more information about Sustainability Standard from SCS, visit www.scsglobalservices.com/services/sustainability-standard

About SCS Global Services

SCS Global Services is a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability verification, certification, auditing, testing, and standards development. Its programs span a cross-section of industries, recognizing achievements in climate mitigation, green building, product manufacturing, food and agriculture, forestry, consumer products, and more. Headquartered in Emeryville, California, SCS has representatives and affiliate offices throughout the Americas, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and Africa. Its broad network of auditors are experts in their fields, and the company is a trusted partner to companies, agencies, and advocacy organizations due to its dedication to quality and professionalism. SCS is a chartered Benefit Corporation, reflecting its commitment to socially and environmentally responsible business practices. For more information, visit www.SCSGlobalServices.com.

