

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Wednesday, specialty retailer Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) initiated net sales growth guidance for the first quarter and for the full-year 2024.



Looking ahead, the company expects net sales growth in the low double-digits for the first quarter and 4 to 6 percent for the full-year 2024.



On average, 15 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.27 billion for the quarter and revenue growth of 2.4 percent to $9.60 billion for the year.



