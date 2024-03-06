

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFB) reported a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings came in at $285 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $100 million, or $0.21 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.56 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 0.9% to $1.07 billion from $1.08 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q3): $285 Mln. vs. $100 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.60 vs. $0.21 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $1.07 Bln vs. $1.08 Bln last year.



