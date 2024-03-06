28Stone Consulting joins Google Cloud Partner Advantage as Systems Integrator

28Stone offers a high quality and cost-effective software delivery partner for the financial services industry

NEW YORK, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 28Stone Consulting (28Stone), a leading provider of business and consulting services to the financial services industry, today announced that the company has joined Google Cloud Marketplace as a systems integrator (SI) to provide consulting services. 28Stone has been a delivery partner to dozens of the world's largest financial institutions. This partnership with Google Cloud represents another opportunity for 28Stone to help capital markets organizations expand their cloud offerings.

28Stone's deep capital markets subject matter and industry-specific engineering expertise, enables the company to offer a premium service compared to pure off-shore plays. 28Stone's globally distributed model also enables teams to be more scalable and cost-efficient than on-shore programs. 28Stone's "right-shore" approach seamlessly integrates subject matter expertise from industry center locations with lower-cost, premium-quality development, testing and project management resources from its delivery centers in Europe.

The offering will give Google Cloud customers a capital markets service provider that can implement software on Google Cloud. The partnership will also expand 28Stone's reach to help other customers migrate their existing solutions to Google Cloud.

28Stone helps financial services clients leverage the benefits offered by the cloud, including maximizing the advantages of cloud migration by offering expertise in on-prem to cloud migration, hybrid cloud architectures, cloud-native adoption, and re-engineering. 28Stone also facilitates modernization for its clients by providing tailored solutions, whether through targeted, partial or full rebuilds. 28Stone guides clients in making pragmatic technology stack selections, introducing cloud-native services, and updating tooling for enhanced efficiency and performance.

"28Stone has a proven track record of delivering best-of-breed, innovative, cloud-based FinTech solutions for our clients. This Google cloud relationship expands and enhances our capabilities with the Google Cloud Platform. The combination of our deep industry knowledge and domain expertise coupled with modern, cutting-edge cloud technology makes us the ideal partner to unlock greater value, agility and intelligence for capital markets businesses," said Apu Shah, Partner at 28Stone Consulting.

About 28Stone Consulting

28Stone Consulting delivers bespoke technology solutions and consulting services for the global capital markets ecosystem through a streamlined delivery methodology and focus on providing great customer service. Through its unique "listen and build" model, 28Stone partners with its clients to engineer tailored solutions that minimize risk and elevate efficiency while catering to the specialized needs of asset classes. The Company was founded in 2011 and has offices in New York, Riga and London.

