Kaley Blades Launches PropTech Marketing Consulting Firm - Halo Effect Inc.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Kaley Blades, former Director of Marketing at Compass turned marketing consultant, officially launched her boutique marketing marketing consulting firm, Halo Effect Inc. This venture is dedicated to driving growth for PropTech companies, particularly those in the B2B SaaS Property Technology sector with annual revenues ranging from $1M-$50M.



Kaley Blades

Through her extensive experience in both agency settings and her leadership role at Compass, she encountered firsthand the scaling challenges many companies face. Addressing those issues head-on, it became her mission to provide a solution for B2B PropTech businesses that want to scale their marketing operations and expand their client base, revenue, and profits.

Blades' company Halo Effect Inc. helps CEOs and PropTech Founders profitably grow their revenue and brands through either advisory (done-with-you services) or full execution (done-for-you services).

"We work one-on-one with businesses during their growth phase, new product launches, and market entry to move the needle," says Blades.

Halo Effect Inc. offers everything CEOs and PropTech Founders need to efficiently scale, including fractional CMO services, marketing evaluations, strategy calls and branding, all in one place. Instead of paying large fees for marketing agencies or settling with poor results, now they can get a quality partner who knows exactly what it takes to reach their growth goals.

"We all know profitable growth is harder now more than ever, which means companies need to understand how to best use their resources effectively. That's why my clients hire me and why I get the results that I do," says Blades.

Blades is confident in her ability to grow revenue profitably. That's why she gives her clients flexibility with month-to-month contracts (cancel anytime) and competitive pricing, addressing the apprehensions of business owners about committing to growth partnerships and mitigating common risks.

Blades also just launched her free newsletter "The PropTech Marketer" - a deep dive into how PropTech businesses can leverage demand generation and the best marketing tactics to scale their operations. Each newsletter will feature case studies, interviews, marketing trends, tools and resources that will help Founders streamline their marketing efforts.

Halo Effect Inc. is poised to address a range of challenges faced by PropTech businesses, including past disappointments with underperforming resources, tackling growth constraints by leveraging top-tier marketing talent, establishing consistency by driving growth and more.

To work with Kaley Blades: book a call or signup for her newsletter.

Contact Information:

Kaley Blades

kaley.blades@haloeffectinc.com

727-466-8464

SOURCE: Halo Effect Inc.

View the original press release on newswire.com.