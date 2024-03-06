Hollywall Entertainment Inc.: Melody Trust Partners With SpaceBlue To Form Lunar Records and Sends Legendary Music to the Moon

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 6 2024 / Melody Trust LLC., www.melodytrust.com, a company owned by Hollywall Entertainment, Inc (OTC PINK:HWAL) has recently formed a new record label "Lunar Records", www.lunarrecords.com in partnership with Space Blue, www.spaceblue.club for the specific curation of the "Lunaprise Moon Museum" and that was aboard a payload in the SpaceX Falcon 9, which embarked from Cape Canaveral, Florida, on February 15, 2022. The Lunar space craft named Odysseus successfully landed on the Moon on February 22, 2022, also carrying the Lunaprise Moon Museum that had been bolted to the lunar lander prior to launch.

https://www.cnn.com/us/live-news/nasa-odysseus-moon-landing-intuitive-machines-scn/index.html

Dallas Santana, (Santana), the curator and founder behind Space Blue, stated, "Lunar Records and the Lunaprise Moon Museum aims to eternally immortalize our music artistic legacy over a billion years, ensuring that future generations, both terrestrial and extraterrestrial, can marvel at the music artistic wonders that define our civilization".

Dallas Santana, is no stranger to pushing boundaries. With an exhilarating career spanning defense contracting, executive producing programming for major television networks, and pioneering Web 3.0 innovative projects minting on the blockchain the first sneakers, some of the first photo collections, and Academy Awards moments. Santana's latest venture curating art being permanently placed in space is a testament to his vision of merging cutting-edge technology available with the brilliant inventors of the nickel Nanofiche disks that are the lunar library, with human expression in art".

Santana comes from a family who set records in technical innovation and art, his family are Ivy League graduates in art and art history, his grandparents both art professors set a world record for their art collection sold at Sotheby's Hong Kong, and his grandfather was a young Yale engineer, working in media innovations with radio pioneer de Forest on the first broadcast of radio over bodies of water across Cape Cod.

Lunarprise Museum

The Lunaprise Museum Project has sent an indestructible time capsule to the Moon featuring fine art, digital art, music, film, and historical artifacts curated by Space Blue.

The Lunaprise Museum will house 1:1 physically engraved twin duplicates from Earth where it will be archived for 1 Billion years in vaults on the moon.

The Lunaprise Library is a collaboration of several entities, including SpaceBlue, Galactic Legacy Labs LLC, https://gll.space and Arch Mission Foundation https://www.archmission.org

As quoted in Billboard Magazine, "History was made February 22, 2023, when the Odysseus space craft landed on earth's moon, Not only did it mark the first time a private lander made lunar touchdown but also the lunar lander made musical history as well, bringing digitized recordings from some of the most iconic musicians of all time to an arts-centric time capsule that's currently sitting on the moon's silent surface. This lunar art museum spans millennia, reaching all the way back to a Sumerian cuneiform fragment of musical notation up to modern-day beats by Timbaland. The digitized lunar archive includes material from 20th century icons Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Santana, Jimi Hendrix, Chuck Berry, Sly & the Family Stone, Bob Marley, Janis Joplin, The Who and many more, as well as photos of everything from Woodstock to album art (naturally, a photo of Pink Floyd's The Dark Side of the Moon is included) in a glass, nickel and NanoFiche structure built to last millions of, if not a billion, years.

https://www.billboard.com/music/rock/moon-landing-2024-music-lunar-capsule-1235615080/

"This is music that stands the test of time," says Dallas Santana, who came up with the idea of sending 222 artists to the moon and pitched it to the Arch Mission Foundation. Working with Galactic Legacy Labs, Space Blue (Santana's company) curated the payload, which was affixed to the Intuitive Machines-built craft. (that company had no creative input on this payload's contents, nor did SpaceX, which launched the lander).

As the curator of the musical moon museum, Santana says music from 1969 and artists who played Woodstock are a focal point of this collection for several reasons. On July 20, 1969, humans set foot on the moon for the time; just weeks later, the Summer of Love reached its pinnacle when 460,000 people gathered at the Woodstock Music Festival in a spirit of peaceful togetherness he hopes this capsule will evoke.

The archive from Melody Trust, which Santana says is about 25,000 songs deep, includes unreleased recordings from some of these musical legends, according to Santana. "Songs that have never been released, ever - they're on the moon now," he says, tipping to purportedly unreleased recordings of Hendrix captured prior to the formation of the Jimi Hendrix Experience. As a huge Hendrix fan, he says he was "immediately skeptical" about them at first but was pleasantly surprised to be wrong about them after months of "due diligence and analysis" from his advisors. "The world will find out about them," he promises.

While the Space Blue founder has previously teased an arts-centric payload on this mission, he specifically kept the names of the musicians known to a select few. "NASA doesn't know - SpaceX doesn't know yet," he says. "Elon Musk is the greatest rocketeer of all time and we're grateful for his company. A lot of musicians asked, Does Elon Musk have anything to do with deciding what musicians go up there? And I said, "Absolutely not, this is a private payload." Santana concluded by saying "We need peace on the earth right now. We've brought to the moon the Summer of Love, the people and artists and messages that are needed on earth right now."

About Space Blue

Space Blue, is a thriving global art, media, production house and global tech-art consortium where music, film, digital art, fashion, art enthusiasts, technology aficionados and passionate loves of all things related to Space come together in one community and founder of the Lunaprise Moon Museum

About Melody Trust

For decades, Melody Trust LLC, a HWAL Company has curated and preserved rare and the most coveted unpublished recordings, photos and videos from countless Legendary Music Recording Artists to include James Brown, The Who, Dolly Parton, Ray Charles, Elvis Presley, Marvin Gaye, Willie Nelson, Ike and Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and the Yardbirds, Johnny Winter, Chuck Berry, Aretha Franklin, Etta James, Rod Stewart, George Jones, Count Basie, and hundreds of other music legends.

Melody Trust was formed to protect the rights of legendary music recording artists and songwriters and to foster monetizing opportunities that will provide increased equitable royalties to the Music Performer and Song Writer Legends and their estates from the newly developed music merchandise sales.

Last year and during the same time of formation of Melody Trust, Hollywall Entertainment, (HWAL) its parent company also formed with LIG Assets Inc., (LIGA) a jointly held AI driven broadcast media and entertainment company, Ailiance Inc, www.ailiance.net

https://www.accesswire.com/770642/hollywall-entertainment-inc-hwal-and-lig-assets-liga-forms-new-company-ailiance-inc

Melody Trust also forged last year a partnership with Andrea Holmes Thompkins, President/Founder of Ace Media Corp., www.acemediacorp.com in the formation of Ace Melody LLC to represent rare and unseen photos and videos of Jimi Hendrix, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Jerry Garcia and many other artists photographed by Dr Dennis C. during concerts held at the Filmore East during the Woodstock era. This photo collection is part of the Summer of Love Collection and is in the time capsule now sitting on the Moon.

