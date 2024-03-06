The "Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This landmark report includes 300 patients involved in 1-2 clinical trials within the last 2 years from the United States and Europe. It explores experiences with consent and onboarding (including randomization), along with preferences, areas of satisfaction, and potential future changes regarding patient diaries.

In a clinical trial, patients go through unique processes, such as trial consent, onboarding, and randomization, before taking part in a number of clinical trial activities, which include keeping a patient diary. These diaries are critical to clinical trials as they capture data pertaining to Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs), including patient experience, symptoms, and adverse effects.

On the patients' end, patient diaries also enable them to keep track of that information between appointments. Patient diaries can be paper or electronic, with electronic being on either a desktop/laptop or a mobile device, though all formats attempt to balance capturing relevant information for the trial and ensuring low complexity as to not impact the patient experience.

In the report, the analysts also provides commentary and interpretation of the data, which reflects more than 30 years of experience consulting to many of the leading global biopharmaceutical companies, clinical development CROs, and CRO industry analysts.

Key Topics Covered:

I. Study Background

II. Executive Summary

III. Methodology

IV. Detailed Findings

V. Patient Demographics

Key Figures

Frequency of Clinical Trial Activities

Clinical Trial Activities Ease of Use

Experience with Clinical Trial Consent and Onboarding

Electronic and Paper Clinical Trial Consent

Improvements to Trial Onboarding and Randomization

Experience with Diary Types

Positive Aspects of Electronic Diaries

Negative Aspects of Electronic Diaries

Hours/Week Spent Completing Diaries

Percentage of Diaries Completed and Reasons Why

Elements Included in Electronic Diaries

Elements to Include in Future Electronic Diaries

Preferences on Consent and Diary Format

Patient Demographics

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1all1g

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240306163318/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900