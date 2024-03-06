The "Patient Experience and Satisfaction with Electronic Consent, Onboarding, and Diaries in Clinical Trials 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This landmark report includes 300 patients involved in 1-2 clinical trials within the last 2 years from the United States and Europe. It explores experiences with consent and onboarding (including randomization), along with preferences, areas of satisfaction, and potential future changes regarding patient diaries.
In a clinical trial, patients go through unique processes, such as trial consent, onboarding, and randomization, before taking part in a number of clinical trial activities, which include keeping a patient diary. These diaries are critical to clinical trials as they capture data pertaining to Patient Reported Outcomes (PROs), including patient experience, symptoms, and adverse effects.
On the patients' end, patient diaries also enable them to keep track of that information between appointments. Patient diaries can be paper or electronic, with electronic being on either a desktop/laptop or a mobile device, though all formats attempt to balance capturing relevant information for the trial and ensuring low complexity as to not impact the patient experience.
In the report, the analysts also provides commentary and interpretation of the data, which reflects more than 30 years of experience consulting to many of the leading global biopharmaceutical companies, clinical development CROs, and CRO industry analysts.
Key Topics Covered:
I. Study Background
II. Executive Summary
III. Methodology
IV. Detailed Findings
V. Patient Demographics
Key Figures
- Frequency of Clinical Trial Activities
- Clinical Trial Activities Ease of Use
- Experience with Clinical Trial Consent and Onboarding
- Electronic and Paper Clinical Trial Consent
- Improvements to Trial Onboarding and Randomization
- Experience with Diary Types
- Positive Aspects of Electronic Diaries
- Negative Aspects of Electronic Diaries
- Hours/Week Spent Completing Diaries
- Percentage of Diaries Completed and Reasons Why
- Elements Included in Electronic Diaries
- Elements to Include in Future Electronic Diaries
- Preferences on Consent and Diary Format
- Patient Demographics
