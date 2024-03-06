Vertosoft Named as New Distributor for MicroStrategy

LEESBURG, VA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Vertosoft, a leading software distributor to the public sector, has announced today that they have been named as a new software distributor for MicroStrategy and their AI platform. Through this agreement, Vertosoft will distribute MicroStrategy's AI platform, expanding their footprint in the public sector with access to Vertosoft procurement vehicles and partner network. Vertosoft and MicroStrategy aim to deliver innovative and effective data-driven solutions to the public sector together in this partnership.

"We are excited to partner with MicroStrategy and bring their cutting-edge AI platform to the public sector. This partnership aligns with our mission to deliver the most innovative technology solutions to the government. We believe that MicroStrategy can empower agencies to leverage data and AI to enhance their decision-making, performance, and impact," said Jay Colavita, President of Vertosoft.

"2024 marks an exhilarating chapter for MicroStrategy as it accelerates its 'partner-first' approach to its business," stated Rick "Ozzie" Nelson, Executive Vice President of North America Sales at MicroStrategy. "In pursuit of a distribution partner that prioritizes business development, we found the perfect ally in Vertosoft. Together, we are united in a bold approach to reaching new customers, and this alliance signifies an exciting opportunity for us to collectively deliver unparalleled AI/BI solutions to the market."

MicroStrategy ONE is an AI/BI platform that combines innovative and generative AI features on a BI foundation, enabling agencies to create custom AI applications on reliable data, improving data access and user experiences. MicroStrategy ONE can also provide the public sector with fast and secure data analysis, alerts, and app building. This will give the public sector the tools they need to make decisions backed by data in a secure and scalable manner.

About Vertosoft

Vertosoft is a high-value distributor dedicated to providing the most coveted innovative and emerging technology solutions to the government. Our comprehensive solution portfolio coupled with our elite services provides channel partners and suppliers with the enablement, inside sales support, contracts, and compliant systems required to drive growth in the government market.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy is the largest independent publicly-traded analytics and business intelligence company. The MicroStrategy analytics platform is consistently rated as the best in enterprise analytics and is used by many of the world's most admired brands in the Fortune Global 500. We pursue two corporate strategies: (1) acquire and hold bitcoin, which we view as a dependable store of value supported by a robust, public, open-source architecture untethered to sovereign monetary policy, and (2) grow our enterprise analytics software business to promote our vision of Intelligence Everywhere. For more information about MicroStrategy, visit www.microstrategy.com.

