

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of the Treasury has announced new efforts to increase the supply of housing in the United States in the year ahead.



These efforts include Updated guidance for the American Rescue Plan's State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to make it easier for recipients to use remaining funds to construct affordable housing; New clarifications to the ARP's Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA) program which will make clear that qualifying recipients can use remaining funds on a broad range of uses to fund affordable housing serving very low-income families; and an extension of the Federal Financing Bank's (FFB) financing support for a risk-sharing initiative between the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) and state and local housing finance agencies to lower the cost of creating and preserving affordable housing.



Tuesday's announcements will help increase the supply of housing in communities across the country and strengthen housing security for all Americans, the Treasury said.



The Treasury Department will convene a series of stakeholder meetings throughout the year to identify the most promising levers that may be at the Department's disposal to increase housing supply, while also supporting broader Administration and legislative efforts.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken