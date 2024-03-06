

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Labor Department released a report on Wednesday showing job openings in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of January.



The report said job openings slipped to 8.863 million in January from a downwardly revised 8.889 million in December.



Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.900 million from the 9.026 million originally reported for the previous month.



The Labor Department said the number of hires and total separations were little changed over the month at 5.7 million and 5.3 million, respectively.



Within separations, quits and layoffs and discharges were also little changed at 3.4 million and 1.6 million, respectively.



