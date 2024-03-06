Anzeige
06.03.2024
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MARCH EDITION OF EV MAGAZINE

The March edition of EV Magazine includes interviews with leading experts and executives from TCS, JLR, Dow, Harrison Street and more.

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of EV Magazine. This publication is highly regarded within the EV sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures.

EV Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Anupam Singhal of TCS and Jack Lambert of JLR Motorsport, about the use of Digital Twins.

"Cloud Computing and rapid access to data help Jaguar TCS Racing to realise the full benefits of Digital Twin technology".

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Harrison Street and Dow, along with the Top 10 EV Technology Companies.

You can visit EV Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-march-edition-of-ev-magazine-302081715.html

