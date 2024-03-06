Anzeige
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
06.03.2024
BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MARCH EDITION OF FINTECH MAGAZINE

The March edition of FinTech Magazine includes an exclusive interview with Uphold CIO/CISO, Christopher Adjei-Ampofo.

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest edition of FinTech Magazine. This publication is a highly regarded voice within the Financial Sector for its in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the industry.

FinTech Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead report with Christopher Adjei-Ampofo, CIO/CISO of Uphold about facilitating a future of financial inclusion.

"We source from many venues so we can offer customers the best price."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Nuvei, Home Credit Vietnam, nCino and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Banks in the World.

You can visit FinTech Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing financial industry.

About BizClik

BizClik is one of the fastest-growing digital media companies in the UK, host to a growing portfolio of industry-leading global brands and communities.

BizClik's expanding portfolio includes Technology, AI, FinTech, InsurTech, Supply Chain, Procurement, Energy, Mining, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Mobile, Data Centre, Cyber, and Sustainability.

For more information, please visit our website.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bizclik-media-launches-march-edition-of-fintech-magazine-302081726.html

