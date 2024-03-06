INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: Inside Self-Storage World Expo Returns with Increased Investment Opportunities Across Expanding Real Estate Sector

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Inside Self-Storage World Expo, the most comprehensive conference and tradeshow dedicated to the burgeoning self-storage industry, returns to Caesars Forum Conference Center for four days of expert-led education, April 2-5, with exhibits on April 3 and 4. ISS World Expo is the leading information and networking event for industry owners, managers, developers and investors, providing essential resources to help professionals develop and operate businesses in a competitive environment.

The self-storage industry's largest conference platform delivers critical interactions with thought leaders and provides insights for investors and developers on the latest trends and challenges that continue to evolve throughout the global sector.

The ISS World Expo conference program includes six targeted education tracks to accommodate all market segments. The 42 seminars highlight unique perspectives from the industry's leading voices, enabling attendees to gain insights to data and make better-informed decisions. Topics to be covered include development challenges, sustainability, investing strategies, management essentials, customer experience, risk management, technology trends, marketing and many others.

"As the self-storage industry adapts to a constantly shifting real estate market, ISS World Expo remains on the pulse of products trends, changes and continues to lead the industry in management, expansion and investment, all factors contributing to the sector growth," shares Dana Hicks, Group Director, ISS World Expo. "After achieving record-breaking attendance in 2023, we're continuously expanding avenues of connectivity that drive business forward through investment, development, management and operation, providing critical resources to meet increasing demands for self-storage facilities across the globe."

The event's nine deep-dive workshops are focused on investing, development, legal issues, operation, digital marketing and boat/RV storage. RK Kliebenstein, principal at Coast-To-Coast Realty, will lead a two-part Investing Workshop on April 5, and will discuss various investment vehicles, new project developments, acquisitions of cash-flowing assets and added value opportunities. Kliebenstein will also explore ways in which self-storage compares to other real estate sectors, as well as the role financing plays in the investment cycle and how to understand asset value.

Additional opportunities for collaboration include the Women in Storage Education (WISE) Program on April 2 and Speed Networking for Facility Operators on April 4.

More than 250 companies will be showcasing new products and services designed to increase efficiency and profitability, featuring influential names such as Janus International Group, CubeSmart, Extra Space Storage, Storable, PTI Security and OpenTech Alliance Inc. among many others. Professionals from around the world convene at ISS World Expo to access the most trusted resources, tools and technology contributing to the rapidly growing industry, currently valued at $58.26 billion globally.

About ISS World Expo

ISS World Expo is recognized as the leading education and networking event for self-storage owners, managers, developers, investors and suppliers. It provides the resources professionals need to build, manage and market their business in a competitive environment. The event includes concurrent seminars, intensive workshops, peer-to-peer learning opportunities and exhibits from the industry's leading product and service suppliers.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LON:INF), creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. The portfolio comprises more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Engineering, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. The company provides customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, it brings a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive year-round. For more information, visit www.informamarkets.com.

