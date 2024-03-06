Bybit's Ben and Solana's Lily Unveil Web3 Strategy in Exclusive Livestream Roundtable

DUBAI, UAE, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a landmark collaboration that promises to redefine the boundaries of blockchain technology, Bybit Web3 is proud to announce its upcoming online panel with Solana Ecosystem, one of the fastest-growing ecosystems in the blockchain sphere. This pioneering event, titled "Revolutionizing the Blockchain: Bybit and Solana Ecosystem's Visionary Web3 Roundtable", is set to take place on Mar 13, 2024, offering an unparalleled deep dive into the innovations, growth, and future strategies that are shaping the third-largest blockchain ecosystem in the world.

A Glimpse into the Future of Rising Web3 Mover, Solana

In December 2023, Solana's visibility and interest surpassed that of Ethereum in Google searches, a testament to its burgeoning presence and influence in the blockchain domain. Participants will gain insider perspectives on the latest innovations and updates from Solana Ecosystem, alongside Bybit's analytical views on the ecosystem's potential and their collaborative efforts to support and expand this dynamic environment.

The roundtable will feature an exclusive session dedicated to exploring the Solana ecosystem's remarkable growth in Q1 and its ambitious plans for the future. Highlighted by insights from President of Solana Foundation, Lily Liu and Bybit's CEO and co-founder, Ben Zhou, the discussion will center around Solana's aim to solve existing blockchain challenges, its unique value proposition, and the driving forces behind its surge in popularity and adoption.

Building on Solana: Exclusive Announcements, Future Plans from Solana and DApp Partners

Attendees can look forward to exclusive announcements regarding Solana's roadmap for 2024, including new partnerships and strategic focuses of the Solana Foundation. This segment will reveal Solana's major priorities and initiatives for the upcoming year, offering a first-hand look at what's next in the pipeline for this leading blockchain ecosystem.

The event will also feature insights from key partners building deeply in the Solana ecosystem, MarginFi, Kamino Finance and DRiP, discussing the advantages and unique aspects of the Solana ecosystem that attract developers and projects alike. This session will highlight the collaborative spirit and innovative capabilities that make Solana a preferred choice for cutting-edge blockchain development.

Date: Mar. 13, 2024

Time: 9:30 AM - 10:30 AM UTC

Platform: Bybit's Press Room - Livestream Platform

Distinguished Speakers:

Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit

Lily Liu, President of Solana Foundation

Emily Bao, Bybit Web3 Evangelist

Dirk Pennings, Bybit Web3 Evangelist

Mac Brennan, Co-founder of MarginFi

Marky, Co-lead of Kamino

Vibhu, Founder of DRiP

Joe Takayama, Angel Investor and YouTuber

Additionally, participants can anticipate the exciting giveaway - Solana Mobile Chapter 2, with further details to be announced during the livestream.

Don't Miss Out: This is your chance to gain invaluable insights into the future of Solana and Web3. Check out Bybit's Press Room , or social media channels for more updates.

About Bybit Web3

Bybit Web3 is redefining openness in the decentralized world, creating a simpler, open, and equal ecosystem for everyone. We are committed to welcoming builders, creators, and partners in the blockchain space, extending an invitation to both crypto enthusiasts and the curious, with a community of over 800,000 wallet users, over 10 major ecosystem partners, and counting.

Bybit Web3 provides a comprehensive suite of Web3 products designed to make accessing, swapping, collecting and growing Web3 assets as open and simple as possible. Our wallets, marketplaces and platforms are all backed by the security and expertise that define Bybit as a top 3 global crypto exchange, trusted by 20 million users globally.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 20 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

