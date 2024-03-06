BIZCLIK MEDIA LAUNCHES MARCH EDITIONS OF TECHNOLOGY MAGAZINE, AI MAGAZINE AND MOBILE MAGAZINES

The March editions of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine include interviews with leading experts and executives from Serverfarm, Collabera and VodafoneZiggo.

LONDON, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik, the UK's fastest-growing publishing company, has published the latest editions of Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine . These publications are highly regarded within the Tech and Cloud sectors for their in-depth reports and interviews with prominent figures in the respective industries.

Technology Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Avner Papouchado, CEO of Serverfarm, about how the company pioneers sustainable, innovative and efficient data centres.

"We understand the agility that our customers need, and we continually try to make our customers' lives as easy as possible" says Papouchado.

He adds "We understand that at the end of the day most people want compute, and they don't want the building itself."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Make-A-Wish America, Dell Technologies, T-Mobile and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 Cloud Platforms.

AI Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Andrew Diaper, Executive VP and Head of Europe at Collabera, about how the company is shaping the digital landscape.

Diaper states that "Whether you are the best company in the world or or you are a company going through a transformation, the people are everything".

He adds that "Good leaders make quick decisions with limited information. Right or wrong, they'll stick by their decision and they'll own it."

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from Schneider Electric, AWS, Dell Technologies and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 AI Brands.

Mobile Magazine

This month's edition features an extensive lead interview with Diana Geels De Koos, Head of Cloud Infrastructure at VodafoneZiggo about how the company is connecting beyond networks to empower people and society

"Our mission is 'enjoyment and progress with every connection'" says Diana.

"Stability and security are priority number one. We have a very intense and high-quality internal requirement level, which we must meet" she adds.

The edition also contains extensive interviews with key thought leaders from AllPoints Fibre, T-Mobile and more, and takes a look at the Top 10 CEOs in the telco industry worldwide.

You can visit Technology Magazine , AI Magazine and Mobile Magazine for daily news and analysis of the ever-changing technology industry.

