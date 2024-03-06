Doug Bagwill Promoted to Chief Operations Officer and Sean Quin to Chief Strategy Officer by Pfister Energy

Pfister Energy Is Excited to Announce the Promotions of Doug Bagwill and Sean Quin, Effective March 6, 2024.

HAWTHORNE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Pfister Energy has announced the promotion of Doug Bagwill to COO and Sean Quin to CSO.

Doug Bagwill has been with Pfister Energy for nearly 15 years, spending time in most departments, including Engineering, Business Development, and Field Operations. Doug has a deep working knowledge in all aspects of Pfister Energy operations and his insights and leadership have allowed the company to grow to become a leading EPC in the distributed generation market. As COO, Doug will provide company-wide leadership, management, and vision to execute Pfister's growth strategy while continuing to provide excellent service to our clients and industry partners.

Sean Quin has been with the Pfister Energy team for six years, where he has overseen Sales and Business Development, leading the exponential growth of Pfister's EPC services business. As CSO, Sean will continue to oversee Business Development while also working closely with the Pfister Energy Executive Team to develop Pfister's short and long-term growth strategy to provide expanded service offerings to our clients and additional revenue streams to Pfister in an expanded geographic market.

"I am proud to be able to promote two individuals who have been instrumental in Pfister Energy's growth and success throughout the years. I look forward to continuing to work closely with Doug and Sean as we continue to grow Pfister Energy to be a leader in the renewable energy industry." - Wayne Pfisterer, CEO and President

Pfister Energy is pleased to give both Doug and Sean the opportunity to use their years of experience in the solar energy industry, and with the company, to help continue to provide our clients with the full-service EPC experience that Pfister Energy is known for.

About Pfister Energy

Possessing over 25 years of experience, Pfister Energy is respected for its ability to design and build large-scale, complex solar projects as well as offering energy efficiency and energy management solutions. As a total solutions provider offering design, procurement, installation, commissioning, maintenance, and financing, clients not only receive best-in-class, cost-effective, and tailored energy solutions but will be contributing to a cleaner and sustainable future environment.

Media Contact:

Paige Pearn, Marketing Manager

973-653-9880 ext 150

ppearn@pfistenergy.com

Contact Information

Paige Pearn

Marketing Manager

ppearn@pfisterenergy.com

973-800-4349

SOURCE: Pfister Energy

View the original press release on newswire.com.