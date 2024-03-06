AI-powered advanced analytics suite will help brands showcase full impact of earned media

Muck Rack, the company that enables organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media through its public relations management platform, today announced significant enhancements to its measurement and reporting capabilities, designed to help brands tell the full story of how public relations impacts business outcomes using customized analytics.

Powered by the industry's most accurate and reliable data, Muck Rack's Dashboards tool now offers outcome-based templates to measure five key areas of media relations:

Media Impact Analytics to show the value of media strategy Brand Reputation Insights based on press coverage Competitive Analysis to analyze market position Relationship Summary to track relationships with journalists Outreach Performance to measure pitch effectiveness

These real-time templates, along with a new ability to bulk update multiple widgets using the same data source, allow customers to more easily create and edit reports, saving them time and improving their effectiveness.

In addition, Muck Rack's new widgets and reporting capabilities offer even more ways to measure key PR KPIs. These include:

Historic comparison: Up to five years of historical data and period-over-period comparisons

Word Cloud: A visualization of the most frequent key terms within a set of coverage (coming soon)

Total Placements: Broadcast clips, digital articles and print articles combined into one metric, viewable over time and by source

Broadcast Audience: Local, national and total broadcast audience

AVE (advertising value equivalency): Local, national and total broadcast AVE and total AVE

Share of Voice: Share of Voice by UVM, Share of Voice by total placements and Share of Voice over time

"We set out to change the measurement game for communicators and PR professionals by delivering customizable tools and insights that enterprises need to drive their businesses forward," said Gregory Galant, cofounder and CEO of Muck Rack. "This is just the start of our significant investment in our measurement and reporting features. We'll continue to deliver innovative solutions that leverage the very best of AI and our data powerhouse to support the entire PR workflow from research and pitching to monitoring and reporting."

In the coming months, Muck Rack will introduce enhanced Presentations with more branding and customization capabilities. It will also leverage the latest AI technologies to make it easier for users to find journalists and coverage on specific topics, and to analyze and showcase the most impactful press hits.

These enhancements come on the heels of Muck Rack's significant expansion of its global media monitoring capabilities, which increased to more than 600,000 global news sources and more than 3.5 million articles a day, spanning online, television, radio, newsletters and print, powered by AI technology.

About Muck Rack

Muck Rack enables organizations to build trust, tell their stories and demonstrate the unique value of earned media. The only public relations management platform powered by intuitive technology and the most accurate, comprehensive data provided by journalists themselves, Muck Rack combines media database, monitoring and reporting for seamless team collaboration, pitching and measurement. Purpose-built for communications and public relations, Muck Rack helps more than 5,000 companies worldwide analyze and report on the impact of their media relations. Thousands of journalists use Muck Rack's free tools to showcase their portfolios, analyze news about any topic and measure the impact of their stories. Learn more at muckrack.com.

