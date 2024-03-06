Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2NB0W | ISIN: GB00BGDT3G23 | Ticker-Symbol: 3JDA
Tradegate
06.03.24
10:39 Uhr
6,650 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RIGHTMOVE PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
6,6006,75018:32
0,0000,00017:30
PR Newswire
06.03.2024 | 18:12
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

Rightmove Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, March 06

6 March 2024

Rightmove plc

Share buy-back programme

Rightmove plc - transactions in own shares

Rightmove plc ('Rightmove'), announces that today it purchased 190,000 of its 0.1p ordinary shares at a volume weighted average price paid per share of 567.659p. The highest price paid per share was 572.400p and the lowest price paid per share was 563.000p. Rightmove purchased these shares through UBS AG London Branch.

The number of shares purchased represented 0.0237% of the voting rights attributable to the total ordinary shares in issue prior to such purchase. The purchased shares will be cancelled.

Since announcing a share buy-back programme on 28 December 2007, Rightmove has purchased in aggregate 506,174,461 ordinary shares.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue (excluding treasury shares) following this announcement is 801,170,422. Rightmove holds 11,709,197 shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as amended by The Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (the 'UK MAR'), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by UBS AG London Branch on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

Contact: Michelle Palmer, Assistant Company Secretary

CompanySecretary@rightmove.co.uk

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares
purchased

Transaction price
(per share)

Time of transaction

Quantity

Price

Execution Time

535

567.200

16:23:22

254

567.200

16:23:20

539

567.000

16:22:17

313

567.000

16:22:17

300

567.000

16:22:08

1559

567.200

16:22:00

24

567.000

16:20:59

119

567.200

16:20:02

605

567.200

16:20:02

324

567.000

16:19:52

422

567.000

16:19:51

192

567.200

16:18:30

10

567.200

16:18:30

228

567.200

16:18:30

674

567.200

16:18:08

293

567.000

16:17:52

297

566.600

16:17:09

297

566.600

16:16:58

297

566.600

16:16:47

171

566.800

16:16:25

286

566.800

16:16:25

139

566.800

16:16:13

457

566.800

16:16:13

36

566.800

16:16:13

217

566.400

16:14:14

671

566.400

16:13:44

326

566.400

16:13:25

1216

566.600

16:13:02

1351

566.400

16:11:39

1088

566.600

16:11:02

389

566.600

16:11:02

1174

566.400

16:08:50

217

566.800

16:06:26

580

566.800

16:06:26

583

566.800

16:06:26

195

566.800

16:06:26

838

566.600

16:04:17

228

566.600

16:04:17

1199

566.600

16:04:17

285

566.600

16:03:36

901

566.600

16:03:36

1442

566.800

16:01:30

284

567.000

16:01:29

700

567.000

16:01:29

1392

567.000

16:01:29

195

567.000

16:01:29

119

567.000

16:00:29

300

567.000

15:59:37

417

567.000

15:59:37

215

567.000

15:59:37

272

567.000

15:59:37

547

567.000

15:59:37

559

567.000

15:56:44

58

567.000

15:56:44

260

567.000

15:56:43

53

567.000

15:56:43

66

567.000

15:56:43

747

567.000

15:56:43

27

567.000

15:56:29

1211

567.200

15:56:29

479

566.800

15:54:30

454

566.800

15:53:56

1428

566.400

15:50:06

150

566.600

15:50:06

848

566.600

15:50:06

62

566.600

15:50:06

242

566.600

15:50:06

1014

566.600

15:50:06

1161

566.600

15:50:06

1211

566.800

15:45:56

101

566.800

15:45:56

1115

566.600

15:43:25

1208

566.600

15:42:49

1142

566.400

15:38:54

62

566.400

15:38:54

1184

566.600

15:38:54

992

566.800

15:35:58

240

567.000

15:35:33

726

567.000

15:35:33

211

567.000

15:35:33

1053

567.000

15:35:33

633

567.000

15:35:33

479

567.000

15:35:33

999

566.200

15:29:34

554

566.200

15:27:52

489

566.200

15:27:52

134

566.400

15:27:15

57

566.400

15:27:15

847

566.400

15:27:15

254

566.400

15:24:00

779

566.400

15:23:58

685

566.600

15:23:58

1074

566.600

15:23:58

558

566.600

15:23:57

1472

566.600

15:22:08

480

566.800

15:22:04

479

566.800

15:22:04

246

566.800

15:22:04

887

566.400

15:19:52

638

566.400

15:19:52

160

566.000

15:16:49

259

566.200

15:16:49

929

566.200

15:16:49

450

566.600

15:12:22

752

566.600

15:12:22

1202

566.800

15:12:18

985

567.000

15:09:13

1090

567.400

15:09:11

1040

567.200

15:07:25

1162

568.000

15:05:04

272

568.600

15:03:51

905

568.600

15:03:51

980

568.600

15:03:51

1178

568.600

15:02:35

5

568.800

15:02:05

1158

568.800

15:02:05

1130

568.800

14:59:59

860

568.800

14:59:59

127

568.800

14:59:55

119

568.800

14:58:19

452

568.800

14:58:19

318

568.800

14:58:19

1035

568.800

14:58:19

447

569.000

14:57:21

649

569.000

14:57:21

245

568.400

14:54:30

1000

568.400

14:54:30

763

568.800

14:53:24

334

568.800

14:53:24

200

568.000

14:50:40

701

568.200

14:50:39

498

568.200

14:50:39

1156

568.400

14:50:03

1023

568.600

14:49:26

889

567.400

14:47:06

281

567.400

14:47:06

1110

567.800

14:47:06

547

567.800

14:44:43

648

567.800

14:44:43

3

567.800

14:44:14

1068

568.200

14:44:02

1045

568.400

14:43:35

1200

568.800

14:43:33

1057

568.800

14:43:33

67

569.000

14:43:23

571

569.000

14:43:23

1175

568.200

14:39:40

169

568.200

14:38:40

543

568.200

14:38:40

429

568.200

14:38:40

1173

568.200

14:37:17

1134

568.400

14:36:25

310

568.400

14:36:25

1076

568.400

14:36:04

952

568.800

14:36:04

458

568.800

14:36:04

1165

569.000

14:35:39

98

569.000

14:35:37

1166

569.200

14:35:07

441

568.800

14:33:43

1303

569.000

14:33:43

446

569.200

14:31:59

935

569.200

14:31:59

691

569.800

14:31:26

779

569.800

14:31:26

274

569.800

14:31:26

787

569.800

14:29:54

867

570.000

14:29:54

314

570.000

14:29:54

406

569.800

14:29:24

1020

570.200

14:29:14

724

569.000

14:21:01

490

569.000

14:21:01

742

569.600

14:17:55

341

569.600

14:17:55

1233

569.600

14:16:23

224

569.400

14:14:43

375

569.400

14:14:33

345

569.400

14:14:33

150

569.200

14:04:10

8

569.200

14:04:10

487

569.200

14:02:08

446

569.200

14:02:08

1480

569.200

14:02:08

543

568.200

13:52:46

526

568.200

13:52:46

1186

569.600

13:48:10

171

569.600

13:48:10

864

569.600

13:44:02

1000

570.200

13:43:44

50

570.200

13:43:44

51

570.200

13:43:44

581

570.600

13:43:32

485

570.600

13:43:32

982

571.000

13:39:33

177

571.000

13:39:33

295

569.800

13:36:33

694

569.800

13:36:33

1007

569.200

13:33:20

1164

569.000

13:30:01

1070

569.000

13:30:01

1022

569.000

13:30:01

1070

569.200

13:26:15

280

567.400

13:17:31

611

567.400

13:17:31

321

567.400

13:17:31

1050

567.400

13:17:31

1035

567.400

13:17:31

1093

567.800

13:05:57

1013

568.200

13:02:07

484

568.000

12:58:44

640

568.000

12:58:44

452

568.000

12:50:02

699

568.000

12:50:02

488

568.800

12:45:08

585

568.800

12:45:08

25

568.800

12:45:08

722

569.000

12:44:32

286

569.000

12:44:32

997

567.400

12:31:00

1079

567.200

12:29:19

1094

567.400

12:19:40

728

568.000

12:17:54

386

568.000

12:17:54

629

568.000

12:05:40

521

568.000

12:05:40

119

568.200

12:03:41

700

568.200

12:03:41

1197

568.200

12:03:41

1210

567.400

11:58:26

11

567.600

11:56:28

1000

567.600

11:56:28

162

567.600

11:56:28

119

568.200

11:52:02

534

568.200

11:52:02

195

568.200

11:52:02

249

568.200

11:52:02

1521

568.400

11:51:42

1183

568.400

11:51:42

1134

568.200

11:42:15

1148

568.400

11:38:50

1194

567.200

11:23:31

946

567.600

11:14:36

100

567.600

11:14:36

505

567.400

11:06:07

669

567.400

11:06:07

1110

567.600

11:04:55

174

566.800

10:59:58

1000

566.800

10:59:58

892

566.400

10:47:55

290

566.400

10:47:55

1024

566.600

10:41:42

1109

567.000

10:34:15

419

566.800

10:25:25

609

566.800

10:25:25

1203

567.400

10:18:25

1171

567.400

10:15:43

989

567.000

10:07:25

1151

567.000

09:49:19

978

566.800

09:41:56

751

565.800

09:39:44

293

565.800

09:39:44

1161

565.600

09:37:22

184

563.000

09:26:35

986

563.000

09:26:35

1000

564.200

09:25:17

217

564.200

09:25:17

1053

564.000

09:19:22

977

564.200

09:11:53

236

564.200

09:11:53

354

564.600

09:05:09

649

564.600

09:05:09

1208

565.000

08:54:08

672

565.600

08:51:09

378

565.600

08:51:09

381

565.000

08:48:22

714

565.000

08:48:22

1007

565.400

08:46:51

1115

567.000

08:46:02

1016

567.400

08:45:59

168

569.000

08:40:10

866

569.000

08:40:10

978

568.400

08:37:18

1028

567.600

08:35:00

1166

572.000

08:14:16

1213

572.400

08:14:02

1215

569.000

08:08:45

1061

568.400

08:07:44

559

566.600

08:03:05

76

566.600

08:03:05

401

566.600

08:03:02


China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.