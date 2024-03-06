Anzeige
Farient Advisors Acquires RemN
ACCESSWIRE
06.03.2024 | 18:14
Farient Advisors Acquires RemN

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / Farient Advisors (Farient), a leading independent executive compensation and corporate governance consultancy, today announced the acquisition of RemN (Remuneration Associates), a London-based independent remuneration and governance consulting firm.

The acquisition augments Farient's corporate governance and compensation advisory services to public and private company boards while providing a market presence in the U.K. where differing governance rules and norms apply. Current RemN senior partners Simon Patterson and Stephen Cahill have joined Farient's senior leadership team.

"Through this important acquisition, we at Farient further strengthen and solidify our capabilities and reinforce our market presence," said Robin Ferracone, Farient founder and CEO. "By pooling our formidable capabilities, we will continue to deliver value-creating compensation plans that align pay and performance."

"My team and I are proud to join Farient and add our experience to a combined roster of clients in the U.K., U.S, and beyond," said Simon Patterson, managing director at RemN. "Farient has a superb reputation and is renowned for its commitment to rigorous and innovative analysis and solutions. We are pleased and privileged to merge our consulting firms. The senior leadership shares a great deal by way of experience and indeed, working together in the past. Hence, our philosophy aligns closely with those of our Farient colleagues."

Farient and RemN have implemented a comprehensive integration plan that ensures the transition preserves and fuses the strengths of both teams, according to both companies.

About Farient Advisors

Farient Advisors LLC is an independent premier executive compensation, performance, and corporate governance consultancy. Farient provides a full array of services, linking business strategy to compensation through a tailored, analytically rigorous, and collaborative approach. Farient has locations in Los Angeles, New York, and Louisville and works with clients globally through its partnership in the Global Governance and Executive Compensation (GECN) Group. Farient is a certified diverse company and is recognized by the Women's Business Enterprise National Council.

Media Contact:

Brian Sherry
Stern Strategy Group
908-325-3860
bsherry@sternstrategy.com

SOURCE: Farient Advisors



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
