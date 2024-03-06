Arizton Advisory & Intelligence: The US & Europe Fantasy Sports Markets Projected to Soar, Arizton Report Reveals US to Generate Revenue of $6.8 Billion and Europe to Generate Revenue of Over $2 Billion by 2028 - Arizton

CHICAGO, March 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arizton publishes the latest focus insight report on the US fantasy sports market and Europe fantasy sports market.

The Revenue of the US Fantasy Sports Market to Double Up by 2029, Huge Market Opportunities

The US fantasy sports market will reach $6.8 billion by 2028. The increasing popularity of professional sports such as the NFL and MLB has created a large fan base. It creates an opportunity for fans to enjoy sports events away from the stadium. According to the Fantasy Sports Trade Association (FSTA), basketball, football, baseball, ice hockey, and football (soccer) are the most famous fantasy sports in the US region. The US is undoubtedly the biggest market for the fantasy sports business. The country has remained a pioneer in the overall business model for fantasy sports. The presence of major vendors such as FanDuel, DraftKings, ESPN, Yahoo, and CBS, among others, tends to boost the market for fantasy sports in the country significantly. The US holds the key to the North American region's growth in the fantasy sports business. The Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (FSTA) is the only association looking after the interests of fantasy sports vendors catering to the region.

In 2023, ESPN, a key vendor, collaborated with IBM, a leading global hybrid cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) provider and consulting expertise. IBM is introducing watsonx to ESPN Fantasy Football, incorporating new features such as Waiver Grades and Trade Grades. Waiver Grades will provide personalized ratings for players available in your league's waiver wire, assessing the value they can contribute to your team. This feature will compare the grade of a potential player to the average grade of players in the same position already on an individual roster. Similarly, the Trade Grades feature will assess the personalized potential advantages of proposed trades. Wastsonx technology will offer unique insights and tools as part of the digital experiences in the ESPN Fantasy Football app.

Key Vendors:

DraftKings, FanDuel, Yahoo, ESPN, Paramount, Boom Fantasy, FantasyDraft, Fantrax, NFL (National Football League), Sleeper, RealTime Fantasy Sports, SportsHub Games Network, Fleaflicker, The Huddle, and MyFantasyLeague

More than $1 Billion Opportunities in the Europe Fantasy Sports Market

The Europe fantasy sports market is to reach $2.1 billion by 2028. The Europe Fantasy Sports Market has witnessed remarkable growth in recent years, fuelled by the continent's burgeoning interest in sports and online gaming. With a diverse range of sports leagues, including football, soccer, basketball, and cricket, fantasy sports platforms have become a hub for sports enthusiasts to engage with their favorite teams and players in a new way. The market size for fantasy sports in Europe has been steadily expanding, with an increasing number of players joining platforms to draft their dream teams and compete with friends and fellow fans. This growth has been supported by technological advancements, making it easier for users to participate via mobile apps and websites. Various European countries have introduced regulations to ensure fair play and protect consumers. Compliance with data protection laws, responsible gaming practices, and anti-money laundering measures have become paramount for operators in the fantasy sports sector, contributing to a more secure and transparent industry. The future of the Europe Fantasy Sports Market looks promising, with continued expansion anticipated. Moreover, integrating Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) technologies could further revolutionize how fans interact with their favorite sports, making fantasy sports an even more immersive and engaging pastime for Europeans.

In August 2022, Scout Gaming Group launched its fantasy Sports product with bet365. This provides various fantasy sports facilities, such as football, hockey, tennis, cricket, basketball, baseball, and American Football, to play on. The launch includes 120+ markets worldwide, more than 20 localized versions and languages, and a wide range of Fantasy sports-based products that Scout Gaming Group makes available to its partners.

Key Vendors

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, Yahoo, ESPN, Fantrax, PlayOn, FantasyBet, RealFevr, NFL Enterprises, InPlay Labs, Betmate, Sorare, Superbru, Scout Gaming Group, Scorrd, Scorito, Goal.com, Bovada, Sportito, Tenner, Rotowire, The Tote, Fleaflicker, Fantaking Interactive, and European League of Football

US & Europe Fantasy Sports Market Segmentation

Sports (Revenue)

Fantasy Soccer

Fantasy Football

Fantasy Basketball

Fantasy Hockey

Fantasy Cricket

Fantasy Golf

Other Fantasy Sports

Gender (Revenue)

Male

Female

Platform (Revenue)

Application

Websites

