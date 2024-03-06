Anzeige
WKN: 904533 | ISIN: US74834L1008 | Ticker-Symbol: QDI
Tradegate
06.03.24
10:25 Uhr
115,00 Euro
+0,35
+0,31 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
116,00116,1520:36
116,00116,1520:36
06.03.2024
Quest Diagnostics: Phlebotomist's Actions Keep One Patient Coming Back

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 6, 2024 / A patient who goes often to a Patient Service Center (PSC) in Southern California had a special compliment for a colleague who's been at Quest for nearly 2 decades.

The patient recently had blood taken by Sandra Reyes, Patient Service Representative (PSR) II in the West Region.

The patient said she frequently is at the Quest PSC inside the Vons grocery store in Orange, California, and is often helped by Sandy. While she "always has issues" with other people in various locations taking her blood because they may have to do it multiple times, resulting in it being "very painful," her experience with Sandy has been nothing but smooth.

"My husband and I are both so thankful for this location because Sandy has never hurt me, and she has never had to try more than once to connect to my vein," the patient said. "I have also experienced Sandy being very helpful and kind when answering my questions."

The patient said that because of that experience, she will "now only go to the location that Sandy is at."

Her colleague, Prapti Mavandadipur, PSR II, agrees that Sandy's actions are a prime example of demonstrating The Quest Way and many of the behaviors we value at Quest, our 5Cs: Customer First, Curiosity, Care, Collaboration and Continuous Improvement.

"I have fun everyday working with her: She is a good teammate," she said.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Quest Diagnostics on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Quest Diagnostics
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/quest-diagnostics
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Quest Diagnostics



View the original press release on accesswire.com

