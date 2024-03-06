Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 06.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Defi Technologies: Rekordwachstum durch starke Kryptomärkte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
06.03.24
08:06 Uhr
6,300 Euro
+0,050
+0,80 %
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
Dow Jones News
06.03.2024 | 19:55
214 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 
06-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 
 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 
(the "Programme"). 
 
Date of Purchase                  06/03/2024 
Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each      1,122 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         566.00 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)          566.00 
Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 566.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,022,493 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,159,846.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

6 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 6 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 
566.0000               1,122

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
32        566.00          12:08:42      00069130126TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          12:13:28      00069130206TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          12:42:30      00069130930TRLO0       XLON 
107       566.00          12:42:38      00069130931TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          12:59:44      00069131356TRLO0       XLON 
275       566.00          13:18:41      00069132439TRLO0       XLON 
14        566.00          13:18:41      00069132440TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          13:18:46      00069132441TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:02:18      00069133796TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:10:40      00069134160TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:34:41      00069135765TRLO0       XLON 
14        566.00          14:34:41      00069135767TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:35:42      00069135851TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:36:42      00069135885TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:37:42      00069135960TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:38:43      00069136014TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:39:43      00069136068TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:40:43      00069136094TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:41:43      00069136190TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:42:44      00069136224TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:43:44      00069136289TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:44:45      00069136366TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:45:45      00069136428TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:46:46      00069136468TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:47:46      00069136519TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:48:46      00069136556TRLO0       XLON 
272       566.00          14:49:38      00069136596TRLO0       XLON 
14        566.00          14:49:38      00069136597TRLO0       XLON 
3        566.00          14:49:43      00069136598TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:49:46      00069136600TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:50:46      00069136660TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:51:46      00069136836TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:52:46      00069136875TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:53:47      00069136922TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:54:48      00069136954TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:55:48      00069137000TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:56:49      00069137078TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:57:50      00069137100TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          14:58:51      00069137172TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          14:59:51      00069137220TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:00:52      00069137292TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:01:52      00069137302TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:02:53      00069137382TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:03:54      00069137410TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:04:55      00069137463TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:05:55      00069137502TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:06:55      00069137558TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:07:55      00069137659TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:08:55      00069137678TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:09:55      00069137727TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:10:55      00069137745TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:11:56      00069137765TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:12:56      00069137832TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:13:56      00069137855TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:14:56      00069137878TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:15:56      00069137943TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:16:57      00069138032TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:17:58      00069138082TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:18:58      00069138152TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:19:03      00069138159TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:19:58      00069138202TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:20:58      00069138239TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:21:59      00069138272TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:23:00      00069138355TRLO0       XLON 
15        566.00          15:23:06      00069138363TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:24:00      00069138404TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:25:00      00069138462TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:26:00      00069138485TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:27:00      00069138513TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:28:00      00069138583TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:29:00      00069138615TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:30:01      00069138649TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:31:02      00069138696TRLO0       XLON 
1        566.00          15:32:02      00069138735TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:32:21      00069138746TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:33:03      00069138782TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:34:04      00069138831TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:35:04      00069138931TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:36:04      00069138994TRLO0       XLON 
2        566.00          15:37:04      00069139044TRLO0       XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 06, 2024 13:23 ET (18:23 GMT)

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps
Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig!
Hier klicken
© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.