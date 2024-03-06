Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own -2

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in Own Shares 06-March-2024 / 18:23 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each on the London Stock Exchange through Numis Securities Limited as part of its share buyback programme announced on 16 November 2023 (the "Programme"). Date of Purchase 06/03/2024 Number of 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each 1,122 Highest price paid per share (GBp) 566.00 Lowest price paid per share (GBp) 566.00 Volume weighted average price paid per share (GBp) 566.0000

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 41,182,339 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each. Of this total, 4,022,493 A' ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 37,159,846.

This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

6 March 2024

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: 'A' ordinary shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 6 March 2024

Investment Firm: Numis Securities Limited

Aggregate Information:

Volume-weighted average price, pence Aggregated volume 566.0000 1,122

Individual Transactions:

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction Transaction reference number Venue purchased (per share) 32 566.00 12:08:42 00069130126TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 12:13:28 00069130206TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 12:42:30 00069130930TRLO0 XLON 107 566.00 12:42:38 00069130931TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 12:59:44 00069131356TRLO0 XLON 275 566.00 13:18:41 00069132439TRLO0 XLON 14 566.00 13:18:41 00069132440TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 13:18:46 00069132441TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:02:18 00069133796TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:10:40 00069134160TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:34:41 00069135765TRLO0 XLON 14 566.00 14:34:41 00069135767TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:35:42 00069135851TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:36:42 00069135885TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:37:42 00069135960TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:38:43 00069136014TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:39:43 00069136068TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:40:43 00069136094TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:41:43 00069136190TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:42:44 00069136224TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:43:44 00069136289TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:44:45 00069136366TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:45:45 00069136428TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:46:46 00069136468TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:47:46 00069136519TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:48:46 00069136556TRLO0 XLON 272 566.00 14:49:38 00069136596TRLO0 XLON 14 566.00 14:49:38 00069136597TRLO0 XLON 3 566.00 14:49:43 00069136598TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:49:46 00069136600TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:50:46 00069136660TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:51:46 00069136836TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:52:46 00069136875TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:53:47 00069136922TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:54:48 00069136954TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:55:48 00069137000TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:56:49 00069137078TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:57:50 00069137100TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 14:58:51 00069137172TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 14:59:51 00069137220TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:00:52 00069137292TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:01:52 00069137302TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:02:53 00069137382TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:03:54 00069137410TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:04:55 00069137463TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:05:55 00069137502TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:06:55 00069137558TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:07:55 00069137659TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:08:55 00069137678TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:09:55 00069137727TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:10:55 00069137745TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:11:56 00069137765TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:12:56 00069137832TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:13:56 00069137855TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:14:56 00069137878TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:15:56 00069137943TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:16:57 00069138032TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:17:58 00069138082TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:18:58 00069138152TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:19:03 00069138159TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:19:58 00069138202TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:20:58 00069138239TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:21:59 00069138272TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:23:00 00069138355TRLO0 XLON 15 566.00 15:23:06 00069138363TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:24:00 00069138404TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:25:00 00069138462TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:26:00 00069138485TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:27:00 00069138513TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:28:00 00069138583TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:29:00 00069138615TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:30:01 00069138649TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:31:02 00069138696TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:32:02 00069138735TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:32:21 00069138746TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:33:03 00069138782TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:34:04 00069138831TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:35:04 00069138931TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:36:04 00069138994TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:37:04 00069139044TRLO0 XLON

1 566.00 15:38:05 00069139097TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:39:05 00069139153TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:40:05 00069139207TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:41:05 00069139303TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:42:05 00069139316TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:43:05 00069139346TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:44:05 00069139424TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:45:06 00069139455TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:46:06 00069139499TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:47:06 00069139603TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:48:06 00069139666TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:49:06 00069139685TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:50:07 00069139753TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:51:04 00069139844TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:51:07 00069139846TRLO0 XLON 14 566.00 15:52:08 00069139882TRLO0 XLON 189 566.00 15:52:08 00069139883TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:52:08 00069139884TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:52:12 00069139887TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:53:08 00069139913TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:54:08 00069139947TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:55:08 00069139985TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:56:09 00069140009TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:57:09 00069140076TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 15:58:09 00069140188TRLO0 XLON 1 566.00 15:59:09 00069140241TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 16:00:09 00069140300TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 16:01:10 00069140338TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 16:02:10 00069140393TRLO0 XLON 2 566.00 16:03:10 00069140447TRLO0 XLON

