

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold prices climbed higher on Wednesday as the dollar fell after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that it will likely be appropriate for the central bank to begin lowering rates at 'some point this year.'



The dollar index dropped to 103.20, losing nearly 0.6%.



Bond yields dropped as treasuries extended the strong upmove seen in the previous session. The yield on 10-year Treasury note dropped to 4.098%.



Gold futures for April ended higher by $16.30 about 0.75% at $2,158.20 an ounce.



Silver futures for May ended up by $0.509 at $24.493 an ounce, while Copper futures for May settled at $3.8750 per pound, gaining $0.0280.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell told the House Financial Services Committee that it will likely be appropriate for the Fed to begin lowering interest rates at 'some point this year,' although he reiterated officials need 'greater confidence' inflation is moving sustainably toward 2%.



The Fed Chief described the economic outlook as 'uncertain' and said progress towards the Fed's 2% inflation objective is 'not assured.'



Powell said future interest rate decisions will be based on careful assessment of the incoming data, the evolving outlook, and the balance of risks.



A report released by payroll processor ADP showed private sector employment in the U.S. increased by 140,000 jobs in February after climbing by an upwardly revised 111,000 jobs in January. Economists had expected private sector employment to grow by 150,000 jobs compared to the addition of 107,000 jobs originally reported for the previous month.



A report released by the Labor Department showed job openings in the U.S. edged slightly lower in the month of January, dropping to 8.863 million, from a downwardly revised 8.889 million in December. Economists had expected job openings to dip to 8.900 million from the 9.026 million originally reported for the previous month.



