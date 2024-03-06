Impact Communications Institute: Mastering Policy and Advocacy Communications With Authenticity

Join the Impact Communications Institute on March 14 at 12:00pm ET / 9:00am PT

Get ready to redefine your policy communication approach and build powerful, result-oriented advocacy communication campaigns.

Register now and be sure you don't miss our next Impact Council on Thurs, Mar 14, at 12pm ET / 9am PT! We'll be joined by an expert in crafting public affairs and media relations outreach strategies for governmental and non-profit programs: Carmen Boon, VP of Public Affairs at Food Bank For NYC.

In today's world, traditional methods of policy communication, such as lengthy press releases crammed with facts and data, may lose people's interest, resulting in ineffective outreach and a low level of participation or compliance with the policy being advocated for. Understanding that today's citizens are emotionally driven, our communication must adapt to stay persuasive and impactful. This means stepping away from the age-old norms and adopting more compelling methods of sharing information about policies and advocacies.



The Impact Communications Institute , in partnership with 3BL Media, will host a conversation where Carmen will guide you through this complex landscape, providing you with practical tips and presenting case studies from diverse sectors to shed light on the challenges and strategies of policy communication.



Note: This presentation is intended for nonprofit communication professionals, but anyone interested in understanding and improving policy communication is welcome. Prior experience in public policy communication is helpful but not mandatory.

Register here to secure your spot

Meet your speaker:



Carmen Boon

Vice President for Public Affairs, Food Bank For NYC



Carmen currently serves as the Vice President for Public Affairs at the largest hunger relief organization in New York City. She leverages her expertise to empower individuals towards achieving sustainable food security. With over 20 years of experience, Carmen's skills in crafting public affairs and media relations outreach strategies, as well as integrated media campaigns, have heightened awareness for numerous governmental and non-profit programs. As a strategist specializing in strategic, crisis, and advocacy communications, Carmen leads large-scale, issue-based, multi-platform, multicultural, and multilingual public awareness campaigns to impact policy and public opinion.



Prior to her current role, Carmen served for 15 years in the New York City government. In her last public sector job as the Senior Director for Strategic Communications at NYC Health + Hospitals, she led strategic external affairs and communications for NYC Care, the largest healthcare access municipal program in the U.S for individuals without health insurance.



Meet your moderator:



Michael Kaye

Director of Brand Marketing and Communications, Match Group's ARCHER and OkCupid



During Michael's tenure, he's been named Business Insider's Top Technology PR Pro, PRovoke Media's Innovator 25, PRWeek 40 Under 40, and The PR Net Marcomms' Most Influential. He is an Adjunct Instructor at New York University in the Department of Media, Culture, and Communication. He has also taught at Mercy College and the University of Massachusetts Amherst. Michael graduated from the University at Albany with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications and Sociology and earned his Master's Degree in Strategic Communication from American University.

Not able to attend the session? Make sure to register here to receive the link to the session afterward.



What else would you like to learn during these sessions? Email your request to hello@impactcommsinstitute.org



We look forward to seeing you at our upcoming sessions!

Impact Communications Institute

www.impactcommsinstitute.org



