

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Wind and solar park operator Encavis confirmed in response to current press coverage that it has been in contact with KKR with regards to interest in a potential transaction with the company. However, as these discussions are in the early stages, there is no guarantee that a transaction will be proposed or completed.



Encavis said it does not intend to make any further comment or respond to any inquiries until such time that a decision has been made.



