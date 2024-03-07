

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - China's exports grew at a faster pace in the first two months of 2024, official data revealed on Thursday.



Exports registered an annual increase of 7.1 percent in January to February period after expanding 2.3 percent in December. Shipments were expected to gain 1.9 percent.



Likewise, the increase in imports advanced to 3.5 percent from 0.2 percent. This was bigger than economists' forecast of 1.5 percent.



The trade balance showed a surplus of $125.16 billion in January to February period, well above forecast of $103.7 billion.



