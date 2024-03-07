

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - North Bergen, New Jersey-based Colonna Brothers is recalling its Ground Cinnamon under Marcum and Supreme Tradition brand names citing a possible health risk due to elevated lead levels, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.



The recall involves 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon & 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon with various best buy dates.



The Cinnamon in a clear plastic jar was distributed nationwide through retail stores and mail order.



The impacted 1.5oz Marcum Ground Cinnamon comes with Best By dates and lot codes of 10/16/25 10DB and 04/06/25 0400B1.



The 2.25oz Supreme Tradition Ground Cinnamon comes with various best buy dates and lot codes of 09/29/25 09E8; 04/17/25 04E11; 12/19/25 12C2; 04/12/25 04ECB12; 08/24/25 08A; 04/21/25 04E5; and 09/22/2025 09E20.



The recall was initiated following the result of FDA's targeted sampling program of discount brands, following heightened sensitivity around Cinnamon. The FDA stated that the impacted lot codes contain elevated levels of lead that it deems a potential health risk.



The short term exposures to very low levels of lead may not elicit any symptoms, and it is possible that increased blood lead levels may be the only apparent sign of lead exposure.



The additional signs and symptoms of lead exposure likely include acute exposure to higher levels of lead or chronic exposure to lead. If a child is exposed to enough lead for a protracted period of time, it could cause permanent damage to the central nervous system, likely resulting in learning disorders, developmental defects, and other long-term health problems.



For adults, chronic lead exposure is associated with kidney dysfunction, hypertension, and neurocognitive effects.



However, the company has not received any reports of illnesses related to the recalled products to date.



Colonna Brothers said it has not violated any Federal guidelines/legislation/laws regarding levels of lead in Cinnamon/Spice, as well as any protocols requiring testing for heavy metals.



The company has ceased the production and distribution of all Cinnamon.



Consumers are urged to discard the impacted products or return it to the store for a full refund.



