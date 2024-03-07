Pomona, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - Q Home Sales, a real estate agency located in Rockland County, has unveiled plans for an expansion of its sales team. This strategic move is a direct response to the agency's sustained growth and the accompanying need to enhance its workforce with additional real estate professionals.





Photo credit: Q Homes Sales, with permission.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/197584_22515ce28471daad_001full.jpg

Leadership and Achievements Under Naomi Streicher

Under the leadership of Naomi Streicher, who brings over three decades of expertise to the field, Q Home Sales has consistently held the number one spot in Ramapo. Streicher's direction has been crucial in driving the agency to surpass notable milestones, including achieving a sales volume of over $300 million. The agency is also recognized for having five of its agents ranked among the top 10 in Rockland County, demonstrating its significant impact on the local real estate landscape.

Commitment and Support to the Community





Photo credit: Q Homes Sales, with permission.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8977/197584_22515ce28471daad_003full.jpg

Q Home Sales' Team Helping Pack Food Boxes for Tomchei Shabbos, a local organization in Rockland County that Gives Food to Those In Need.

Q Home Sales is not just focused on real estate transactions; the agency is deeply committed to community service. Their involvement with Tomchei Shabbos in Rockland County exemplifies their dedication to supporting the local community, aligning with their ethical business practices.

Strengthening Service Capabilities

The decision to expand the Q Home Sales team is a direct response to the changing dynamics of the agency's operational requirements.

The agency is in the process of enhancing its real estate sales team by seeking individuals for roles including agents, brokers, and administrative positions, with a focus on the following qualifications:

Professional Experience: Relevant experience in real estate sales, brokerage, or appraisal is preferred.

Licensing: Appropriate licensure for real estate agents and brokers as required by New York State law.

Communication Skills: Strong ability to maintain open and effective communication with clients, partners, and the community.

Community Engagement: A demonstrated interest in community service and a willingness to participate in agency-supported local initiatives.

These roles are crucial to the agency's functioning, encompassing responsibilities like advising clients, evaluating properties, and aiding in transactions.

Q Home Sales commits to maintaining open communication with its clients, partners, and the community, providing updates on the agency's progress and how it is adapting to better meet the needs of Rockland County. This initiative represents an important advancement in the agency's mission to excel in the real estate industry.

About Q Home Sales

Located at 1609 Route 202, Pomona NY 10970, Q Home Sales is a premier real estate agency in Rockland County. The agency stands out for its experience, market knowledge, and client-centered approach.

Contact Information

Q Home Sales

Contact number: 845-364-0007

QHomeSales.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/197584

SOURCE: Hexa Web Systems