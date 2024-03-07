Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - March 7, 2024) - AGII, a leading Web3 AI platform, reaffirms its commitment to community value with a significant token burn. On February 8, 2024, AGII executed the burning of 5 million tokens, optimizing the token supply and reinforcing its long-term value creation dedication. This strategic move follows the initiation of a monthly token burn strategy announced on January 3, 2024.





The recent token burn is a crucial step in AGII's strategy to enhance community value, creating a deflationary environment that rewards token holders and potentially increases demand.

J.King Kasr, CEO of KaJ Labs, expressed enthusiasm about the token burn, stating, "This significant token burn is a testament to our commitment to responsible tokenomics and delivering value to our community."

AGII operates at the nexus of AI and blockchain technology, providing innovative solutions for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. With a user-centric approach, AGII empowers individuals, developers, and creators in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

The transparent and verifiable nature of the token burn transactions, available on the Binance Smart Chain, underscores AGII's commitment to responsible tokenomics and fostering a sustainable ecosystem for long-term growth.

AGII's strategic token burns are part of a broader effort to enhance the project's value proposition and maintain a robust, sustainable ecosystem. The company remains dedicated to its mission of leveraging blockchain and AI to create a more innovative and inclusive digital future.

About AGII:

AGII is a pioneering AI platform for the Web3 era, offering cutting-edge tools for content generation, coding, and NFT creation. With a user-centric approach, AGII empowers users to bring their visions to life in the evolving digital world.

About KaJ Labs:

KaJ Labs is a decentralized research organization focused on the convergence of AI and blockchain technology. Committed to innovation, KaJ Labs supports projects that emphasize decentralized products and services, contributing positively to society and the global community.

Media Contact:

Dorothy Marley

KaJ Labs

+1 707-622-6168

media@kajlabs.com

