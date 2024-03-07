

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against some major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-day high of 1.6551 against the euro, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.6599.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie advanced to a 2-week high of 0.6589 and a 1-1/2-month high of 0.8897 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.6563 and 0.8869, respectively.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.64 against the euro, 0.66 against the greenback and 0.89 against the loonie.



