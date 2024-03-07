

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar strengthened against the euro and the U.S. dollar in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar rose to a 3-day high of 1.7730 against the euro, from yesterday's closing value of 1.7771.



Against the U.S. dollar, the kiwi advanced to an 8-day high of 0.6151 from Wednesday's closing value of 0.6128.



If the kiwi extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.74 against the euro and 0.62 against the greenback.



