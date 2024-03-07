

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to 1-week highs of 161.83 against the euro and 189.06 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 162.77 and 190.13, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen advanced to nearly a 1-month high of 148.40 and more than a 2-month high of 168.45 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 149.37 and 169.30, respectively.



The yen climbed to a 1-month high of 109.89 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 110.53.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 160.00 against the euro, 188.00 against the pound, 145.00 against the greenback, 167.00 against the franc and 108.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken