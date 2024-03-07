Hartree Partners (UK) Limited ("Hartree"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartree Partners LP, which is co-owned by its partners and funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, announced that it has signed an acquisition agreement for a 50% share in Botres Holding GmbH and its subsidiaries ("Botres"). Headquartered in Graz, Austria, Botres is a key supplier of ultra-modern industrial biogas plants and biorefineries in Austria, Czech Republic, Poland, Italy, Spain and Turkey. Through Bio Scraper, its highly efficient biowaste treatment system, Botres covers the entire processing chain from pre-treatment of all types of organic waste to the efficient production of green energy.

Since being founded in 2012, Botres has built numerous biogas plants across Europe and Turkey and serves some of the world's largest waste management and infrastructure companies. Botres is led by its founders Dr. Stefan Kromus and Dr. Markus Grasmug, who serve as Managing Directors. Jointly, Dr. Kromus and Dr. Grasmug have over 40 years of experience in the design, development, construction, and operation of waste focused biomethane plants.

Hartree is partnering with Botres to develop a European biomethane production business with a focus on Renewable Energy Directive (RED) compliant feedstocks, which will operate under the Botres brand. The business will focus asset development activities in select countries within the EU and will expand into additional countries on an opportunity-led basis.

"We are excited to partner with Botres, whose innovative technology and proven track record in the biogas space make them an excellent partner for our team as we enter the European biomethane production market. This collaboration directly aligns with Hartree's transition to investing in renewable energy solutions and we look forward to playing a role in providing Europe with clean and reliable biomethane," said Stephen Hendel, Founding Managing Partner of Hartree Partners LP.

Dr. Kromus said, "We are thrilled to embark on this new chapter with Hartree Partners. This partnership presents a significant opportunity to accelerate the growth of our biomethane production business and solidify Botres' position as a leading player in the industry. We are confident that by combining our expertise and resources, we can deliver exceptional results for our stakeholders and contribute meaningfully to Europe's transition towards a more sustainable energy future."

About Hartree:

Hartree Partners (UK) Limited is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hartree Partners, LP a limited partnership organised under the laws of Delaware and is a global commodities firm actively trading in oil, gas, power, refined products, shipping, metals and equities. Hartree Partners, LP was established more than 25 years ago and is jointly owned by senior management and funds managed by Oaktree.

Hartree has a unique 25+ year track record in proprietary trading and investing in energy markets across the globe. Our asset development experience ranges from VLCCs, oil, gas and power storage, power generation (conventional renewable), and gas production facilities, as well as oil refining assets in the US. In Europe Hartree is involved in the UK power market through a portfolio of peak power assets, as well as a portfolio of pan-European renewable generation assets. Hartree acquired a deep knowledge base in the operation of these assets through extensive data analytics and has a wealth of experience in structuring transactions for renewable power and managing intermittent load.

About Botres:

Botres Holding/Botres Global GmbH, headquartered in Graz, Austria, is a leading supplier of modern industrial-scale anaerobic digestion biogas technology, covering the entire process chain from pre-treatment of all types of organic waste, manure and other residues to the efficient production of green energy. Botres was founded in 2012 and emerged from technology development at one of the world's largest and most successful anaerobic digestion plants in Italy.

Over the past years, Botres has built numerous biogas plants in various European countries, Turkey and Australia. Among Botres' customers are some of the largest waste management and infrastructure companies in the world. With the development of its highly efficient biowaste treatment system (Bio Scraper), Botres is able to treat basically any type of organic waste. In addition, the technological design and process stability of the plants ensure optimized life cycle expenditures.

