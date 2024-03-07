Novo Nordisk A/S: Highlights to be presented at Novo Nordisk's Capital Markets Day 2024

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 March 2024 - Novo Nordisk is today hosting a Capital Markets Day (CMD) where the company is providing a progress update on its Strategic Aspirations 2025.



The day will be centred around the Strategic Aspirations. During the day, senior management presentations will cover corporate strategy and purpose & sustainability (ESG), Research and early development, Product Supply as well research and development pipeline and performance within Diabetes care, Obesity care and Rare disease. In addition, Novo Nordisk's approach to Cardiovascular & emerging therapy areas and financials are presented.

The CMD will include break-out sessions covering Region EMEA, Region China and Data science & Artificial intelligence.

Key highlights of the day are:

Focus on early-stage pipeline expansion by building on core research capabilities and new technology platforms. Phase 1 data for amycretin, a novel GLP-1 and amylin co-agonist, will also be presented

Update on scaling of manufacturing capacity and plans to increase patient reach

Continued growth potential for GLP-1-based semaglutide treatments within Diabetes care and presentation of data from the kidney outcomes trial FLOW

Update on commercial launches for Wegovy ® in the US and International Operations, an update of the obesity research and development pipeline, including additional data from the cardiovascular outcomes trial SELECT and overlap of comorbidities in people with cardiometabolic diseases

in the US and International Operations, an update of the obesity research and development pipeline, including additional data from the cardiovascular outcomes trial SELECT and overlap of comorbidities in people with cardiometabolic diseases Update on the expanding pipeline within cardiovascular disease

Expected margin development in the coming years

All sessions of the CMD are webcast live, and a replay will be made available in the investor section of novonordisk.com. Presentation material from the CMD will also be available throughout the day in the investor section of novonordisk.com.



Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com (mailto:abmo@novonordisk.com)



Liz Skrbkova (US)

+1 609 917 0632

lzsk@novonordisk.com (mailto:lzsk@novonordisk.com)



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com (mailto:dabo@novonordisk.com)



Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode

+45 3075 5956

jrde@novonordisk.com (mailto:jrde@novonordisk.com)



David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com (mailto:dhel@novonordisk.com)



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com (mailto:mjhr@novonordisk.com)



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656

azey@novonordisk.com (mailto:azey@novonordisk.com)



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+45 3075 8259

fptr@novonordisk.com (mailto:fptr@novonordisk.com)





Attachment