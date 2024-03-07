

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (DRWKF), a German medical and safety tech company, reported that its fourth quarter earnings after income taxes rose to 64.8 million euros from 49.0 million euros last year.



Quarterly EBIT improved to 89.5 million euros from 59.7 million euros in the prior year.



Net sales for the fourth quarter increased by 3.4 percent year-over-year to 1.05 billion euros. Order intake increased by 5.0 percent (net of currency effects) to 886.7 million euros from the prior year. The decline in Africa, Asia and Australia and the Americas was more than offset by significant growth in Europe.



For 2023, shareholders should receive 1.74 euros per common share and 1.80 euros per preferred share. For fiscal year 2022, shareholders had received a dividend of 0.13 euros per common share and 0.19 euros per preferred share.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the company expects an increase in net sales of 1.0 to 5.0 percent, net of currency effects, and an EBIT margin of 2.5 to 5.5 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2024 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

China Knaller 2024: Diese 5 Aktien sind echte Geheim-Tipps Der kostenfreie China-Report enthüllt gleich fünf Geheim-Tipps, die zu echten Outperformern werden könnten. Lesen Sie den kostenfreien Report und nutzen Sie die Chancen rechtzeitig! Hier klicken