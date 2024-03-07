

GEA (dpa-AFX) - GEA Group AG (GEAGF.PK), a provider of systems and components to the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries, Thursday reported earnings before interest and taxes or EBIT of 519.7 million euros for the full year, higher than 461 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT before restructuring expenses was 580.6 million euros, up from 529.1 million euros last year.



EBITDA, or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization increased to 713.8 million euros from 654 million euros a year ago. EBITDA before restructuring expenses rose to 774.3 million euros from 712 million euros prior year.



Net profit was 392.8 million euros or 2.28 euros per share for the full year, compared with 401.4 million euros or 2.28 euros per share in the previous year. GEA said the slight decrease in net profit was primarily due to lower net profit from discontinued operations as well as higher income tax expenses.



Earnings per share before restructuring expenses were 2.56 euros, down from 2.58 euros last year.



Revenue for the year grew 4 percent to 5.374 billion euros from 5.165 billion euros a year ago. On an organic basis, revenue increased 8.4 percent.



The company's Board has proposed to raise annual dividend by 0.05 euros to 1.00 euro per share.



Looking forward to fiscal 2024, GEA sees organic revenue growth of 2 percent to 4 percent.



