Donnerstag, 07.03.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
07.03.24
08:16 Uhr
1,534 Euro
+0,030
+1,99 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
Dow Jones News
07.03.2024 | 08:31
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
07-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
07 March 2024 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 06 March 2024 it purchased a total of 214,578 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each 
(the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities 
Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           134,578     80,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.540     GBP1.332 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.514     GBP1.298 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.534500    GBP1.323106

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 646,907,728 shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4455       1.518         XDUB      08:15:03      00069122756TRLO0 
5000       1.514         XDUB      08:18:50      00069122903TRLO0 
3687       1.520         XDUB      08:30:09      00069123166TRLO0 
3470       1.520         XDUB      08:30:09      00069123167TRLO0 
5000       1.520         XDUB      08:32:48      00069123232TRLO0 
1197       1.520         XDUB      08:32:48      00069123233TRLO0 
7000       1.536         XDUB      08:53:15      00069123969TRLO0 
433       1.536         XDUB      08:53:15      00069123970TRLO0 
7000       1.536         XDUB      08:53:49      00069123984TRLO0 
6655       1.536         XDUB      08:53:49      00069123985TRLO0 
3057       1.536         XDUB      08:53:49      00069123986TRLO0 
7000       1.536         XDUB      08:54:49      00069124008TRLO0 
3089       1.536         XDUB      08:54:49      00069124009TRLO0 
232       1.536         XDUB      08:54:49      00069124010TRLO0 
6778       1.536         XDUB      08:57:39      00069124150TRLO0 
1750       1.536         XDUB      09:17:26      00069124681TRLO0 
4418       1.536         XDUB      09:17:26      00069124682TRLO0 
3105       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134142TRLO0 
1021       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134144TRLO0 
2100       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134145TRLO0 
2100       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134146TRLO0 
2100       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134147TRLO0 
2100       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134148TRLO0 
907       1.538         XDUB      14:10:15      00069134149TRLO0 
6926       1.540         XDUB      14:19:27      00069134609TRLO0 
269       1.540         XDUB      14:19:27      00069134610TRLO0 
9876       1.540         XDUB      14:19:27      00069134611TRLO0 
9355       1.540         XDUB      14:19:27      00069134612TRLO0 
1750       1.538         XDUB      15:08:09      00069137663TRLO0 
1367       1.540         XDUB      15:20:10      00069138207TRLO0 
2824       1.540         XDUB      15:20:10      00069138208TRLO0 
1111       1.540         XDUB      15:20:10      00069138209TRLO0 
4893       1.540         XDUB      15:26:10      00069138491TRLO0 
5982       1.538         XDUB      15:37:33      00069139070TRLO0 
6571       1.538         XDUB      15:37:33      00069139069TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
1729       129.80        XLON      08:06:56      00069122358TRLO0 
3134       131.40        XLON      14:45:01      00069136376TRLO0 
7950       131.60        XLON      15:10:09      00069137732TRLO0 
8026       131.60        XLON      15:10:09      00069137733TRLO0 
4508       132.00        XLON      15:26:13      00069138494TRLO0 
7182       132.00        XLON      15:36:13      00069138996TRLO0 
2035       132.00        XLON      15:44:12      00069139430TRLO0 
5322       132.00        XLON      15:44:12      00069139431TRLO0 
2258       131.60        XLON      15:46:49      00069139597TRLO0 
230       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140291TRLO0 
770       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140292TRLO0 
1000       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140293TRLO0 
1273       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140294TRLO0 
1000       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140295TRLO0 
1000       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140296TRLO0 
1000       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140297TRLO0 
1000       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140298TRLO0 
501       132.80        XLON      16:00:07      00069140299TRLO0 
3434       133.20        XLON      16:03:33      00069140466TRLO0 
4178       133.20        XLON      16:03:33      00069140467TRLO0 
7807       133.00        XLON      16:06:30      00069140641TRLO0 
11222      133.00        XLON      16:06:38      00069140646TRLO0 
3441       133.00        XLON      16:09:53      00069140881TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  308121 
EQS News ID:  1853167 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1853167&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2024 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
