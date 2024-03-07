DJ Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results 07-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funding Circle Holdings plc Full Year 2023 Results Embargoed until 7.00am, 7 March 2024 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS GO FORWARD FOCUS ON PROFITABLE UK BUSINESS GBP25M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle") today announces results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023. Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, says: "I'm pleased with our 2023 performance. We delivered a solid set of results in FY 2023, in line with our expectations, and made good progress against our multi-product strategy. In the UK, we have expanded our product range with the rollout of our Card product so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle. Our UK Loans business was profitable and our FlexiPay business grew strongly with transactions nearly quadrupling. We continue to deliver a superior experience for our customers. "Looking ahead, we will be focused on our UK business - comprising UK Loans and FlexiPay - to drive improved Group cash and profits and deliver greater shareholder value. Whilst the US business offers attractive long term growth, it also requires a significant amount of cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition and we don't believe that this is the best course of action for the Group. We have received indications of interest for the US business and will update further in due course. "Our go forward UK business will be PBT profitable in H2 2024 and has an attractive growth and profitability profile over the medium term. We look forward to executing against our plan to help more SMEs get the funding they need to win and to capture growth in a large, underserved market. "We believe the share price materially undervalues the business and as such will be buying back up to GBP25m shares." Executive Summary: -- We delivered a solid Group performance in line with expectations: -- Total income grew 7% to GBP162.2m (FY 2022: GBP151.0m); Group AEBITDA of negative GBP3.9m (FY 2022: GBP9.5m) with strong profit in UK Loans offset by continued investment into FlexiPay and the US business. -- Profitable UK Loans business with AEBITDA of GBP21.3m (FY 2022: GBP13.8m) and PBT of GBP6.5m (FY 2022: loss before tax of GBP1.8m). FlexiPay transactions almost quadrupled to GBP234m (FY 2022: GBP59m). -- Loan returns remain robust and attractive with continued institutional investor demand to fund loans; GBP1.1bn of forward flow agreements in the UK. -- We continue to execute against the three strategic pillars of our medium-term plan: -- Attract more businesses: strengthening existing distribution channels and expanding into new embedded and intermediated channels to enable more businesses to reach us. - FlexiPay extends our product range so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle, driving increased relevance and attracting new customers. - Launched second year of sports sponsorship with Premiership Rugby and secured Jamie George as our brand ambassador, driving increased brand metrics. -- Say yes to more businesses: serving more businesses through an expanded set of Funding Circle products and further integration with third party lenders. - Marketplace (where we refer businesses we cannot support to other lenders) showing continued strong momentum, with over GBP100m UK lending through 2023. - Continued innovation in core product with expanded product offering via the third iteration of the UK government Recovery Loan Scheme since August. -- #1 in new products: using our capabilities to enter new markets where we can develop market-leading products. - FlexiPay transactions grew 4x in 2023, with GBP297m FlexiPay transactions since launch. - Completed FlexiPay card launch - now available to new and existing customers, with over 6,600 cards issued so far. -- Looking ahead, we are focused on a profitable UK business with attractive growth prospects, which we believe will deliver greater shareholder value: -- Received early indications of interest in the US business and will provide an update in due course. -- Go-forward UK business combines scalable and profitable UK Loans business with high-growth FlexiPay business. -- Over the next 3-4 years we expect net income growth of 15-20% CAGR with PBT margins of >15% Performance Highlights 2023 2022[1] GBPm GBPm Originations: i) Loans Originations 1,456 1,422 ii) FlexiPay Transactions 234 59 Loans under Management (LuM): i) Loans under Management 3,284 3,725 ii) FlexiPay Balances 56 18 Key Financials: Operating income 154.8 133.7 Net investment income[2] 7.4 17.3 Total income 162.2 151.0 Fair value gains 8.7 4.8 Net income 168.2 155.8 AEBITDA2 (3.9) 9.5 Loss before taxation (33.2) (12.9) Cash 221.4 177.7 Net Assets 246.8 284.0

Financial Summary:

-- Loans Originations growth of 2% to GBP1.5bn (2022: GBP1.4bn) reflects prudent approach to lending. Commerciallending saw strong growth.

-- LuM reduced to GBP3.3bn (2022: GBP3.7bn), reflecting the repayment of government loans.

-- FlexiPay saw continued momentum with transactions almost quadrupling to GBP234m (2022: GBP59m) and end ofmonth balances up to GBP56m (2022: GBP18m).

-- Operating income grew to GBP154.8m (2022: GBP133.7m) following origination yield increases, income fromFlexiPay and improved interest on corporate cash.

-- Net investment income was GBP7.4m (2022: GBP17.3m) and, as expected, continues to reduce as investmentsamortise down or have been sold.

-- Fair value gains of GBP8.7m (2022: GBP4.8m) from the strong credit performance of on balance sheet loans.

-- AEBITDA of negative GBP3.9m (2022: positive GBP9.5m) reflects planned investment in both the US Loansbusiness and FlexiPay.

-- The UK Loans business was AEBITDA positive at GBP21.3m (2022: GBP13.8m) and profitable at a PBT level atGBP6.5m (2022: loss before tax of GBP1.8m).

-- Loss before tax was GBP33.2m (2022: loss before tax of GBP12.9m) reflecting the above planned investments.

-- Net assets remain robust at GBP246.8m (2022: GBP284.0m), with the reduction down to investment in the USLoans business and FlexiPay. Group cash is GBP221.4m (2022: GBP177.7m), of which GBP169.6m (2022: GBP165.6m) isunrestricted[3].

1 To improve clarity and to better reflect our evolving business, we made certain changes to the presentation of our financial results within our Half Year 2023 results which are reflected in our Full Year 2023 results. All interest earned is now shown within Total Income (and consequently AEBITDA), where previously interest earned on cash was presented below operating profit. With no meaningful other items between operating profit and profit before tax we no longer present an operating profit line item. Comparative financial information has been re-presented with further detail provided in Note 2.

2 For definitions of non-GAAP measures refer to Note 2.

3 Unrestricted cash refers to total cash less cash that is restricted in use. The restricted cash is cash that is not available for general use by the company as it is held within investment vehicles and generally payable to third parties.

Outlook:

We set out the following guidance for 2024:

FY 2024 UK Loans FlexiPay >10% growth Total income 3x growth Margins of 8-12% PBT (20-25% Continued investment, with losses at a similar level to FY23 AEBITDA margins)

The UK businesses (UK Loans and FlexiPay) will be PBT positive from H2 2024

Board changes

Eric Daniels will not be standing for re-election as a Director at the Company's AGM on 15 May 2024.

Share buyback

Funding Circle announces that it intends to commence a discretionary programme to purchase ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in its share capital, up to maximum consideration of GBP25 million, because the share price materially undervalues the business. Funding Circle intends to conduct the programme in accordance with and under the terms of and capacity available under the general authority granted by its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2023, subject to available distributable reserves. Funding Circle will announce further details of the programme separately.

