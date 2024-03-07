Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results -6

DJ Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results

Funding Circle Plc (FCH) Funding Circle Plc: Full Year 2023 Results 07-March-2024 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Funding Circle Holdings plc Full Year 2023 Results Embargoed until 7.00am, 7 March 2024 THIS ANNOUNCEMENT INCLUDES INSIDE INFORMATION AS DEFINED IN ARTICLE 7 OF THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION NO. 596/2014 FULL YEAR PERFORMANCE IN LINE WITH EXPECTATIONS GO FORWARD FOCUS ON PROFITABLE UK BUSINESS GBP25M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ANNOUNCED Funding Circle Holdings plc ("Funding Circle") today announces results for the twelve months ended 31 December 2023. Lisa Jacobs, Funding Circle CEO, says: "I'm pleased with our 2023 performance. We delivered a solid set of results in FY 2023, in line with our expectations, and made good progress against our multi-product strategy. In the UK, we have expanded our product range with the rollout of our Card product so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle. Our UK Loans business was profitable and our FlexiPay business grew strongly with transactions nearly quadrupling. We continue to deliver a superior experience for our customers. "Looking ahead, we will be focused on our UK business - comprising UK Loans and FlexiPay - to drive improved Group cash and profits and deliver greater shareholder value. Whilst the US business offers attractive long term growth, it also requires a significant amount of cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition and we don't believe that this is the best course of action for the Group. We have received indications of interest for the US business and will update further in due course. "Our go forward UK business will be PBT profitable in H2 2024 and has an attractive growth and profitability profile over the medium term. We look forward to executing against our plan to help more SMEs get the funding they need to win and to capture growth in a large, underserved market. "We believe the share price materially undervalues the business and as such will be buying back up to GBP25m shares." Executive Summary: -- We delivered a solid Group performance in line with expectations: -- Total income grew 7% to GBP162.2m (FY 2022: GBP151.0m); Group AEBITDA of negative GBP3.9m (FY 2022: GBP9.5m) with strong profit in UK Loans offset by continued investment into FlexiPay and the US business. -- Profitable UK Loans business with AEBITDA of GBP21.3m (FY 2022: GBP13.8m) and PBT of GBP6.5m (FY 2022: loss before tax of GBP1.8m). FlexiPay transactions almost quadrupled to GBP234m (FY 2022: GBP59m). -- Loan returns remain robust and attractive with continued institutional investor demand to fund loans; GBP1.1bn of forward flow agreements in the UK. -- We continue to execute against the three strategic pillars of our medium-term plan: -- Attract more businesses: strengthening existing distribution channels and expanding into new embedded and intermediated channels to enable more businesses to reach us. - FlexiPay extends our product range so customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle, driving increased relevance and attracting new customers. - Launched second year of sports sponsorship with Premiership Rugby and secured Jamie George as our brand ambassador, driving increased brand metrics. -- Say yes to more businesses: serving more businesses through an expanded set of Funding Circle products and further integration with third party lenders. - Marketplace (where we refer businesses we cannot support to other lenders) showing continued strong momentum, with over GBP100m UK lending through 2023. - Continued innovation in core product with expanded product offering via the third iteration of the UK government Recovery Loan Scheme since August. -- #1 in new products: using our capabilities to enter new markets where we can develop market-leading products. - FlexiPay transactions grew 4x in 2023, with GBP297m FlexiPay transactions since launch. - Completed FlexiPay card launch - now available to new and existing customers, with over 6,600 cards issued so far. -- Looking ahead, we are focused on a profitable UK business with attractive growth prospects, which we believe will deliver greater shareholder value: -- Received early indications of interest in the US business and will provide an update in due course. -- Go-forward UK business combines scalable and profitable UK Loans business with high-growth FlexiPay business. -- Over the next 3-4 years we expect net income growth of 15-20% CAGR with PBT margins of >15% Performance Highlights 2023 2022[1] GBPm GBPm Originations: i) Loans Originations 1,456 1,422 ii) FlexiPay Transactions 234 59 Loans under Management (LuM): i) Loans under Management 3,284 3,725 ii) FlexiPay Balances 56 18 Key Financials: Operating income 154.8 133.7 Net investment income[2] 7.4 17.3 Total income 162.2 151.0 Fair value gains 8.7 4.8 Net income 168.2 155.8 AEBITDA2 (3.9) 9.5 Loss before taxation (33.2) (12.9) Cash 221.4 177.7 Net Assets 246.8 284.0

Financial Summary:

-- Loans Originations growth of 2% to GBP1.5bn (2022: GBP1.4bn) reflects prudent approach to lending. Commerciallending saw strong growth.

-- LuM reduced to GBP3.3bn (2022: GBP3.7bn), reflecting the repayment of government loans.

-- FlexiPay saw continued momentum with transactions almost quadrupling to GBP234m (2022: GBP59m) and end ofmonth balances up to GBP56m (2022: GBP18m).

-- Operating income grew to GBP154.8m (2022: GBP133.7m) following origination yield increases, income fromFlexiPay and improved interest on corporate cash.

-- Net investment income was GBP7.4m (2022: GBP17.3m) and, as expected, continues to reduce as investmentsamortise down or have been sold.

-- Fair value gains of GBP8.7m (2022: GBP4.8m) from the strong credit performance of on balance sheet loans.

-- AEBITDA of negative GBP3.9m (2022: positive GBP9.5m) reflects planned investment in both the US Loansbusiness and FlexiPay.

-- The UK Loans business was AEBITDA positive at GBP21.3m (2022: GBP13.8m) and profitable at a PBT level atGBP6.5m (2022: loss before tax of GBP1.8m).

-- Loss before tax was GBP33.2m (2022: loss before tax of GBP12.9m) reflecting the above planned investments.

-- Net assets remain robust at GBP246.8m (2022: GBP284.0m), with the reduction down to investment in the USLoans business and FlexiPay. Group cash is GBP221.4m (2022: GBP177.7m), of which GBP169.6m (2022: GBP165.6m) isunrestricted[3].

1 To improve clarity and to better reflect our evolving business, we made certain changes to the presentation of our financial results within our Half Year 2023 results which are reflected in our Full Year 2023 results. All interest earned is now shown within Total Income (and consequently AEBITDA), where previously interest earned on cash was presented below operating profit. With no meaningful other items between operating profit and profit before tax we no longer present an operating profit line item. Comparative financial information has been re-presented with further detail provided in Note 2.

2 For definitions of non-GAAP measures refer to Note 2.

3 Unrestricted cash refers to total cash less cash that is restricted in use. The restricted cash is cash that is not available for general use by the company as it is held within investment vehicles and generally payable to third parties.

Outlook:

We set out the following guidance for 2024:

FY 2024 UK Loans FlexiPay >10% growth Total income 3x growth Margins of 8-12% PBT (20-25% Continued investment, with losses at a similar level to FY23 AEBITDA margins)

The UK businesses (UK Loans and FlexiPay) will be PBT positive from H2 2024

Board changes

Eric Daniels will not be standing for re-election as a Director at the Company's AGM on 15 May 2024.

Share buyback

Funding Circle announces that it intends to commence a discretionary programme to purchase ordinary shares of GBP0.001 each in its share capital, up to maximum consideration of GBP25 million, because the share price materially undervalues the business. Funding Circle intends to conduct the programme in accordance with and under the terms of and capacity available under the general authority granted by its shareholders at its Annual General Meeting held on 11 May 2023, subject to available distributable reserves. Funding Circle will announce further details of the programme separately.

Analyst presentation:

Management will host an analyst and shareholder presentation and conference call at 9:30am UK time (GMT), on Thursday 7 March 2024, including an opportunity to ask questions.

To watch and listen to the webcast, with the opportunity to submit written questions, please use this link to register and gain access to the event.

For conference call access, with the opportunity to ask live questions, please dial +44 33 0551 0200 or +1 786 697 3501. Quote Funding Circle when prompted by the operator.

An on-demand replay and transcript will also be available on the Funding Circle website following the presentation.

About Funding Circle:

Funding Circle (LSE: FCH) is the UK's leading SME lending platform. Its mission is to build the place where small businesses get the funding they need to win.

Funding Circle enables small businesses to access funding - offering an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology.

For institutional investors, Funding Circle provides access to an alternative asset class in an underserved market, with robust and attractive returns.

Globally, Funding Circle has extended more than GBP16bn in credit to c.150,000 businesses.

Business Review

Funding Circle is the UK's leading SME lending platform. We operate in a large, attractive and growing market, with over GBP80bn of outstanding debt in the UK SME market and GBP1.3trn of B2B SME payments each year.

What sets us apart is an unrivalled customer experience powered by data and technology. This advantage is clear in our credit assessment process, with our models 3x better at discriminating risk than traditional bureau scores. It also delivers superior results for our customers. 80% of UK applicants receive an instant decision, we have a strong NPS of 79 and see strong repeat usage, especially with FlexiPay.

We made good, solid progress in 2023 despite a challenging macroeconomic environment. Alongside progressing the launch of new products and delivering against our strategic pillars, our priority has been to serve our small business customers responsibly and deliver robust loan returns in a high inflation environment.

At a Group level, we delivered financial results in line with expectations with total income of GBP162.2m, up 7%, and AEBITDA loss of GBP3.9m, reflecting a strong step-up in profitability from our UK Loans business and investment in FlexiPay and in US Loans. We closed the year with a very healthy unrestricted cash balance of GBP169.6m, up from GBP165.6m, as legacy investments paid down, offsetting the operating cash outflow in the US and FlexiPay.

During the year, we saw good momentum in our two UK businesses - UK Loans and FlexiPay. Our more mature UK Loans business is profitable and margins improved half-on-half. In 2023, UK Loans delivered AEBITDA profit of GBP21.3m and PBT of GBP6.5m, up from GBP13.8m and a loss of GBP1.8m in 2022, respectively.

Our newer FlexiPay business, which helps small businesses manage their cashflows, delivered strong growth in 2023, building on a successful full launch of the product in 2022. Transactions near quadrupled to GBP234m, compared to GBP59m in 2022, as we saw FlexiPay quickly become an essential and ongoing part of customers cashflow management toolkit. We more than trebled the number of active accounts to c.6,500 at the end of 2023 and we have been encouraged by the increasingly predictable repeat behaviour among users. We also continued to innovate and expand our product set in 2023. In the second half we launched our integrated FlexiPay card. Whilst this remains at an early stage, with its launch, customers can now borrow, pay and spend with Funding Circle.

In the US, we made steady progress. We saw good growth in the first half of 2023, which moderated as the year progressed. Total income for US Loans was GBP32.5m in 2023, from GBP29.1m in 2022, and the business recorded an AEBITDA loss of GBP10.6m, increasing from a loss of GBP3.1m in 2022. During the year, the team were successful in receiving the tentative award of an SBA 7(a) licence.

We have now reached a point where future growth in the US will require significant cash and capital to grow the SBA proposition. Against this, we have determined that a focus on our profitable UK business will deliver greater shareholder value with improved profitability and cash generation. We have received early indications of interest in the US business and will provide a further update in due course.

In the last two years, we've transitioned our UK business from a single product line to one that today enables SMEs to not only borrow over the long term, but also pay and spend. We are realising our multiproduct vision, thereby expanding our addressable market, increasing the level of engagement with our customers and strengthening the platform from which we can continue to grow.

We expect our go forward business will be profitable in the second half of 2024. Over the next 3-4 years, we expect a net income growth CAGR in the range of 15-20% with profit margins improving to greater than 15%. Within that, our UK Loans business will grow between 10-15% with margins improving year on year. We expect FlexiPay to reach AEBITDA profitability in 2025.

Given the strength of our business today and the future growth and profitability profile, we believe that our current share price materially undervalues the business. As such we are announcing a share buyback of up to GBP25m.

We're excited about the future of the UK business. Our strategy is focused on expanded distribution, increased conversion and an expanded product set, which is underpinned by a robust balance sheet and strong cash position. We are well-placed to deliver on our growth prospects and help more SMEs get the funding they need to win.

Overview of the year ended 31 December 2023

The performance in 2023 was in line with our expectations, with total income growth in each business unit compared to 2022 and controlled investment in US Loans and FlexiPay.

The UK Loans business originations were in line with 2022, with growth in commercial lending despite a slower economic recovery than initially expected. UK Loans showed AEBITDA growth to GBP21.3m (2022: GBP13.8m) and profit before tax of GBP6.5m (2022: loss before tax of GBP1.8m).

The US Loans business showed originations and LuM growth on 2022 with originations at GBP396m (2022: GBP327m) and LuM at GBP420m (2022: GBP375m).

Our line of credit product, FlexiPay, has demonstrated significant growth to date and we are investing to support the momentum we see in this product. Its transaction levels continue to grow (more than quadrupled in 2023 compared to 2022) following continuing strong customer engagement and the launch of FlexiPay card in September 2023.

Segmental highlights (unaudited)

31 December 2023 31 December 2022 Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United United Other United United United Other United Kingdom States Kingdom Kingdom States Kingdom GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Originations: Loans Originations 1,060 396 - - 1,456 1,095 327 - - 1,422 FlexiPay Transactions - - - 234 234 - - - 59 59 LuM: Loans under Management 2,853 420 11 - 3,284 3,311 375 39 - 3,725 FlexiPay Balances - - - 56 56 - - - 18 18 31 December 2022[4] 31 December 2023 Loans FlexiPay Total Loans FlexiPay Total United United Other United United United Other United Kingdom States Kingdom Kingdom States Kingdom GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm GBPm Net income Operating income4 117.8 28.7 0.4 7.9 154.8 109.0 21.6 1.6 1.5 133.7 Net investment income 3.6 3.8 - - 7.4 9.8 7.5 - - 17.3 Total income 121.4 32.5 0.4 7.9 162.2 118.8 29.1 1.6 1.5 151.0 Fair value gains/(losses) 3.1 5.6 - - 8.7 (2.4) 7.2 - - 4.8 Cost of funds - - - (2.7) (2.7) - - - - - Net income 124.5 38.1 0.4 5.2 168.2 116.4 36.3 1.6 1.5 155.8 13.8 Adjusted EBITDA4 21.3 (10.6) (0.2) (14.4) (3.9) 13.8 (3.1) 2.8 (4.0) 9.5

Discount unwind on lease (0.2) (0.4) - - (0.6) (0.2) (0.7) - - (0.9) liabilities4 Depreciation, amortisation and (11.3) (10.3) - (1.3) (22.9) (11.7) (5.2) (0.1) - (17.0) impairment Share-based payments and social (3.3) (1.8) - (0.5) (5.6) (3.9) (0.8) - - (4.7) security costs Foreign exchange gains/(losses) - (0.2) - - (0.2) 0.2 - - - 0.2 Profit/(loss) before tax 6.5 (23.3) (0.2) (16.2) (33.2) (1.8) (9.8) 2.7 (4.0) (12.9) Operating AEBITDA[5] 14.6 (20.0) (0.2) (14.4) (20.0) 6.4 (17.8) 2.8 (4.0) (12.6) Investment AEBITDA5 6.7 9.4 - - 16.1 7.4 14.7 - - 22.1

4The comparative financial information has been re-presented with Operating profit now removed and instead AEBITDA is reconciled to profit before tax. The three items below Operating profit were finance income, finance costs and share of profit of associates. The finance income which represents interest income on cash and cash equivalents is now included within 'Operating Income' and was GBP2.3m in 2022 and GBP8.7m in 2023. The share of profits of associates is included within other operating costs and is included within AEBITDA and was GBP0.4m in 2022 and GBP0.1m in 2023. Finance costs which represent the discount unwind on lease liabilities is included within other operating costs and is included below AEBITDA alongside the depreciation associated with our leased premises. Refer to Note 2.

5Investment AEBITDA is defined as investment income, investment expense and fair value adjustments, and operating AEBITDA represents AEBITDA excluding investment AEBITDA.

United Kingdom Loans business

Originations were GBP1,060m in 2023, compared to GBP1,095m in 2022, with growth in non-government backed ("commercial") lending and through our marketplace of third party lenders.

In H1 2022, the business was originating significant levels under the government's Recovery Loan Scheme ("RLS2") which ended in June 2022 and therefore we anticipated originations would reduce in H1 2023 compared to the previous year. A smaller Recovery Loan Scheme, ("RLS3"), has continued since then and is due to end in June 2024 and we have been participating in that since August 2023.

Originations continue to be funded through forward flow agreements with institutional investors. Funding was provided by a number of banks and asset managers during 2023 and we are well placed for funding in 2024 with forward flow agreements in excess of GBP1.5bn.

Bank of England base rate increases during 2023 have raised the cost of borrowing for SMEs, but targeted marketing, strong relationships with brokers and continued focus on customer experience have enabled us to grow commercial lending despite these headwinds.

LuM decreased in 2023 as growth in commercial lending was offset by continued repayment on the government loan schemes (CBILS and RLS). As at 31 December 2023, UK government-guaranteed loans represented GBP1,555m (31 December 2022: GBP2,325m).

UK Loans operating income grew to GBP117.8m in 2023, compared with GBP109.0m in 2022. Origination yield improvements and higher interest generated on corporate cash balances were partially offset by lower servicing fees (as a result of lower LuM). Investment income of GBP3.6m decreased from GBP9.8m in 2022, in line with expectations and following the sale of previously securitised loans in H2 2022, as well as continued amortisation of remaining loans on balance sheet.

The UK AEBITDA grew to GBP21.3m in 2023 compared to GBP13.8m in 2022, with AEBITDA margin improvement as well as increased interest from corporate cash balances (with no additional costs and therefore resulting in undiluted AEBITDA increase). Investment AEBITDA was GBP6.7m in 2023, down slightly from GBP7.4m in 2022. Despite lower net investment income, we benefitted from favourable fair value movements with overall stronger loan performance than we expected during 2023. Profit before tax was GBP6.5m in 2023, up from negative GBP(1.8)m in 2022 due to the growth in AEBITDA.

United States Loans business