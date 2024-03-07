

CARDIFF (dpa-AFX) - Admiral Group (ADM.L) full year 2023 profit before tax of 442.8 million pounds compared to 361.2 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 110.8 pence compared to 95.0 pence.



Fiscal 2023 Group turnover was 4.81 billion pounds, up 31% from prior year. Insurance revenue was 3.49 billion pounds compared to 2.96 billion pounds, last year.



The Board has proposed a final dividend of 52.0 pence per share representing a normal dividend of 35.4 pence per share and a special dividend of 16.6 pence per share. The final dividend will be paid on 7 June 2024.



