

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Beazley Plc (BEZ.L), on Thursday, reported FY23 profit before tax of $1.25 billion or 124.8p per share compared to $584.0 million or $63.4p per share last year.



Insurance Written Premiums increased to $5.60 billion from $5.25 billion in the previous year. Net insurance written premiums totaled $4.696 billion, higher than the prior year's $3.772 billion.



Adrian Cox, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'I am delighted with our record $1.25 billion profit which enables us to launch a share buyback programme of up to $325m. The strength of Beazley's expertise-led underwriting and claims management was the driver of the excellent combined ratio we achieved in 2023. We believe that with increased demand for insurance that the accelerating risk environment is creating, as well as an adequate rating environment, we are well positioned to continue successfully growing our business and I remain confident that Beazley will see strong, long-term performance.'



