

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Germany's factory orders declined sharply in January, figures from Destatis showed Thursday.



New orders in manufacturing posted a monthly decline of 11.3 percent, in contrast to the 12.0 percent increase in December. Economists had forecast a 6.0 percent fall.



Destatis said the sharp decline in January was due to the high volume of large orders in December 2023.



Foreign orders were down 11.4 percent and domestic orders declined 11.2 percent.



In a less volatile three-month comparison, incoming orders during November to January were 2.3 percent higher than in the previous three months.



On a yearly basis, new orders decreased 6.0 percent, reversing December's 6.6 percent rise.



