

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GSK PLC (GSK.L) Thursday said its Phase 3 DREAMM-8 study in relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma met its primary goal of progression-free survival in an interim analysis.



The DREAMM-8 phase III clinical trial was to evaluate Blenrep, in combination with PomDex, versus a standard of care, bortezomib plus PomDex, as a second line and later treatment for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.



The Blenrep combination significantly extended the time to disease progression or death versus the standard of care combination. The trial was unblinded early based on the recommendation by an Independent Data Monitoring Committee (IDMC), GSK said in a statement.



