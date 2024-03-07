

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, (SPX.L), a thermal energy management and niche pumping specialist, reported Thursday that its fiscal 2023 profit before tax dropped 21 percent to 244.5 million pounds from last year's 308.1 million pounds.



Basic earnings per share were 249.5 pence, down 18 percent from 305.1 pence a year ago.



Adjusted profit before taxation was 309.2 million pounds, compared to 370.6 million pounds a year earlier. Adjusted basic earnings per share were 312.4 pence, compared to 377.2 pence last year.



Revenue for the year increased 4 percent to 1.68 billion pounds from last year's 1.61 billion pounds. Revenues were down 1 percent organically.



Further, the Board has declared a final dividend of 114.0 pence per share, up from last year's 109.5 pence. This brings the total dividend for the year to 160.0 pence, a 5 percent growth compared to 2022.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2024, the compay projects return to organic sales growth and adjusted operating profit margin progress.



