

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's unemployment rate decreased for the first time in four months in February, though slightly, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs, or SECO, said on Thursday.



The unadjusted unemployment rate edged down to 2.4 percent in February from 2.5 percent in January.



In the corresponding month last year, the jobless rate was 2.1 percent.



The number of registered unemployed persons decreased to 111,879 in February from 113,175 in the prior month.



The youth unemployment rate, which is applied to the 15-24 age groups, remained stable at 2.3 percent.



Data also showed that the seasonally adjusted jobless rate stood at 2.2 percent in February, unchanged from January.



