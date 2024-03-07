

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Aviva plc (AV.L) reported 2023 IFRS profit of 1.11 billion pounds compared to a loss of 1.03 billion pounds, last year. Profit per share was 37.2 pence compared to a loss of 34.7 pence. Group operating profit was up 9% to 1.47 billion pounds. Operating earnings per share was 40.3 pence compared to 39.9 pence.



Fiscal 2023 general Insurance premiums was up 13% to 10.89 billion pounds from previous year. Insurance revenue was 18.50 billion pounds compared to 16.89 billion pounds.



Looking forward, the Group has set a target to reach 2 billion pounds in operating profit by 2026.



The Group has declared a final dividend of 22.3 pence, bringing total dividend for the year to 33.4 pence, up 8%.



Aviva plc said it will commence a share buyback programme of its shares for up to a maximum aggregate consideration of 300 million pounds, commencing on 8 March 2024. The Group upgraded dividend guidance and now expects to grow the cash cost of the dividend by mid-single digits.



