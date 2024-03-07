

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - UK house prices increased for the fifth consecutive month in February, data from Halifax showed Thursday.



House prices advanced 0.4 percent from January. This followed a 1.2 percent gain in January and the expected 0.8 percent increase.



Property prices increased 1.7 percent annually following a 2.3 percent rise.



'However, these figures continue to suggest a relatively stable start to 2024 and align with other promising signs of increased housing activity, such as mortgage approvals,' Halifax Mortgages Director Kim Kinnaird said.



Kinnaird said there remains a possibility that there could be a slowdown in the housing market this year.



