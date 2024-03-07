Anzeige
Donnerstag, 07.03.2024
Nugen Medical: Regierungsentscheidung löst Rallye aus?
Dow Jones News
07.03.2024 | 09:37
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc (CNAA LN) 
Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 
07-March-2024 / 09:05 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Net Asset Value(s) 
FUND: Amundi MSCI China A UCITS ETF Acc 
DEALING DATE: 06-Mar-2024 
NAV PER SHARE: USD: 137.1363 
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1289464 
CODE: CNAA LN 
ISIN: FR0011720911 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=--------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      FR0011720911 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:      CNAA LN 
Sequence No.:  308134 
EQS News ID:  1853295 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1853295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 07, 2024 03:05 ET (08:05 GMT)

© 2024 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.